US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics

Top seed Iga Swiatek eased into the pre-quarter-finals of the US Open on Saturday (August 31, 2024), defeating 27th-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-2. Swiatek, the 2022 US Open champion whose five titles this year include a fourth French Open crown, was largely untroubled in the potentially tricky encounter against the former French Open runner-up. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Caroline Wozniacki beat French qualifier Jessika Ponchet 6-3, 6-2 to also advance to the round of 16.

US Open Tennis Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, of Russia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

1/9
Iga Swiatek, of Poland
Iga Swiatek, of Poland Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, right, shakes hands with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, of Russia, after winning their third round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/9
US Open Tennis Championships
US Open Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, of Russia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/9
Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, of Russia, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/9
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Iga Swiatek
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Iga Swiatek Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, of Russia, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/9
Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark
Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, reacts after scoring a point against Jessika Ponchet, of France, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. 2024.

6/9
Jessika Ponchet, of France
Jessika Ponchet, of France Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, greets Jessika Ponchet, of France, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/9
US Open Tennis
US Open Tennis Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, returns a shot to Jessika Ponchet, of France, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/9
Jessika Ponchet, of France
Jessika Ponchet, of France Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Jessika Ponchet, of France, serves to Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/9
US Open Tennis Championships
US Open Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Jessika Ponchet, of France, returns a shot to Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

