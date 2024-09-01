Tennis

US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics

Top seed Iga Swiatek eased into the pre-quarter-finals of the US Open on Saturday (August 31, 2024), defeating 27th-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-2. Swiatek, the 2022 US Open champion whose five titles this year include a fourth French Open crown, was largely untroubled in the potentially tricky encounter against the former French Open runner-up. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Caroline Wozniacki beat French qualifier Jessika Ponchet 6-3, 6-2 to also advance to the round of 16.