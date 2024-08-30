Tennis

US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics

Daniil Medvedev moved to the third round of the US Open for a seventh straight year after he beat Hungary’s Fabian Marozan 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(5) at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. While on Arthur Ashe, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz faced a shocking defeat at the hands of Botic van de Zandschulp 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 in straight sets, marking Alcaraz’s first second round Grand Slam defeat since Wimbledon 2021.