Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after defeating Fabian Marozsan, of Hungary, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Fabian Marozsan, of Hungary, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Fabian Marozsan, of Hungary, returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Fabian Marozsan, of Hungary, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, serves to Fabian Marozsan, of Hungary, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Botic van De Zandschulp, right, of the Netherlands, greets Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Botic van De Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, reacts after defeating Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after losing to Botic van De Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Botic van De Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, reacts after scoring a point against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain returns a shot to Botic van De Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.