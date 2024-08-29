Tennis

US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics

Coco Gauff was at her absolute best at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as she sealed a third round spot after beating Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-0. While on Court 17, Elina Svitolina came through a rather easy contest against Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 6-2 to book a third round tie. Victoria Azarenka put on a tennis show at the Louis Armstrong Stadium beating Clara Burel 6-1, 6-4 to make progress to the next round of the US Open 2024.