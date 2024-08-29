Tennis

US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics

Coco Gauff was at her absolute best at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as she sealed a third round spot after beating Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-0. While on Court 17, Elina Svitolina came through a rather easy contest against Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 6-2 to book a third round tie. Victoria Azarenka put on a tennis show at the Louis Armstrong Stadium beating Clara Burel 6-1, 6-4 to make progress to the next round of the US Open 2024.

US Open 2024: Coco Gauff, right, of the United States, shakes hands with Tatjana Maria, of Germany | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Coco Gauff, right, of the United States, shakes hands with Tatjana Maria, of Germany, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/11
US Open 2024: Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot to Tatjana Maria, of Germany
US Open 2024: Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot to Tatjana Maria, of Germany | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot to Tatjana Maria, of Germany, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/11
US Open 2024: Tatjana Maria, of Germany, returns a shot to Coco Gauff
US Open 2024: Tatjana Maria, of Germany, returns a shot to Coco Gauff | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Tatjana Maria, of Germany, returns a shot to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/11
US Open 2024: Coco Gauff, of the United States reacts against Tatjana Maria, of Germany
US Open 2024: Coco Gauff, of the United States reacts against Tatjana Maria, of Germany | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Coco Gauff, of the United States reacts against Tatjana Maria, of Germany, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/11
US Open 2024: Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, reacts against Clara Burel, of France
US Open 2024: Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, reacts against Clara Burel, of France | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, reacts against Clara Burel, of France, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/11
US Open 2024: Clara Burel, of France, returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus
US Open 2024: Clara Burel, of France, returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Clara Burel, of France, returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/11
US Open 2024: Victoria Azarenka returns a shot to Clara Burel during a second round match of the U.S. Open
US Open 2024: Victoria Azarenka returns a shot to Clara Burel during a second round match of the U.S. Open | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, returns a shot to Clara Burel, of France, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/11
US Open 2024: Clara Burel returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka during a second round match of the U.S. Open
US Open 2024: Clara Burel returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka during a second round match of the U.S. Open | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Clara Burel, of France, returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/11
US Open 2024: Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, serves to Angelina Kalinina, of Ukraine
US Open 2024: Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, serves to Angelina Kalinina, of Ukraine | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, serves to Angelina Kalinina, of Ukraine, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

10/11
US Open 2024: Angelina Kalinina, of Ukraine, returns a shot to Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine
US Open 2024: Angelina Kalinina, of Ukraine, returns a shot to Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Angelina Kalinina, of Ukraine, returns a shot to Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

11/11
US Open 2024: Elina Svitolina returns a shot to Angelina Kalinina during a U.S. Open tennis
US Open 2024: Elina Svitolina returns a shot to Angelina Kalinina during a U.S. Open tennis | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, returns a shot to Angelina Kalinina, of Ukraine, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jacob Oram: Former All-Rounder Appointed New Zealand Bowling Coach Ahead Of India Series
  2. Radha Yadav Rescued By NDRF Amid Gujarat Rains, India Cricketer Shares Harrowing Experience
  3. West Indies' Shannon Gabriel Announces Retirement From International Cricket
  4. Karun Nair Not Looking Far Into Future, Focuses On Career Relaunch After Struggles
  5. IPL 2025: KL Rahul's Future At LSG Remains Uncertain, Sanjiv Goenka Praises Him as 'Integral'
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Ankle Injury Update: The Copa America Star Is Back, Training With Inter Miami
  2. UEFA Champions League: Arch-Rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade Secure Spots - Check Seedings
  3. Juan Izquierdo: Fans Pay Respect To Uruguayan Defender - In Pics
  4. Newcastle Vs Nottingham, EFL Cup: The Magpies Advance With Shootout Win - Check Third Round Draw
  5. EFL Cup: AFC Wimbledon Rewarded With Newcastle Tie After Stunning Ipswich
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  2. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  3. US Open: Djokovic Grinds Through As Djere Retires Injured
  4. US Open 2024: It's Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton In 3rd Round, Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova Bows Out
  5. US Open: Djokovic Advances To Third Round After Laslo Djere Retires Injured - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Today LIVE: Over 26 Dead In Gujarat Floods, Portion Of Bridge Washed Away In Jamnagar
  2. 'White Tee In Parliament, Calculated Moves': Smriti Irani Talks Of Rahul Gandhi's 'Changed Politics'
  3. BSF Lodges Protest Over Display Of Kashmiri Separatist Geelani's Photo On Pak Side At Attari-Wagah Border
  4. Delhi: DTC Bus Goes Up In Flames At Jagatpuri, All Passengers Rescued
  5. Day After 'FIR' Remark, Mamata Says Wasn't Threatening Doctors Protesting Over Kolkata Rape Case
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  2. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  3. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  5. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
US News
  1. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  2. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  3. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  4. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
  5. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
World News
  1. ISIS Terror Attack At Taylor Swift Vienna Concerts Thwarted With Help Of CIA Intel: Report
  2. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  3. Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Parts Of India
  4. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  5. Key Aide Of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Warned Of 'Threat To Life' By Canadian Police, Claims Panun
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Today LIVE: Over 26 Dead In Gujarat Floods, Portion Of Bridge Washed Away In Jamnagar
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign