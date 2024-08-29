Coco Gauff, right, of the United States, shakes hands with Tatjana Maria, of Germany, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot to Tatjana Maria, of Germany, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Tatjana Maria, of Germany, returns a shot to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Coco Gauff, of the United States reacts against Tatjana Maria, of Germany, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, reacts against Clara Burel, of France, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Clara Burel, of France, returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, returns a shot to Clara Burel, of France, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Clara Burel, of France, returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, serves to Angelina Kalinina, of Ukraine, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Angelina Kalinina, of Ukraine, returns a shot to Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, returns a shot to Angelina Kalinina, of Ukraine, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.