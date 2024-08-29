Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts to fans after defeating Alexandre Muller, of France, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Alexandre Muller, of France, returns a shot to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns a shot to Alexandre Muller, of France, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Alexandre Muller, of France, serves to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Andrey Rublev, of Russia, reacts after defeating Arthur Rinderknech, of France, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Arthur Rinderknech, of France, returns a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Andrey Rublev, of Russia, returns a shot to Arthur Rinderknech, of France, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after scoring a point against Alexander Shevchenko, of Kazakhstan, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Alexander Shevchenko, of Kazakhstan, returns a shot to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, serves to Aleksandar Kovacevic, of the United States, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.