US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics

Day 3 of the US Open saw some brilliant tennis action where top seeds fought to survive. Andrey Rublev came back from two sets down against Arthur Rinderknech to take the match 4-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to seal a third round spot. Alexander Zverev, on the other hand, came through a decent wild card Alexandre Muller test to make it to the next round. Frances Tiafoe also made it to the third round after Alexander Shevchenko withdrew in the third set.

US Open 2024: Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts to fans after defeating Alexandre Muller, of France | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts to fans after defeating Alexandre Muller, of France, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/10
US Open 2024: Alexandre Muller, of France, returns a shot to Alexander Zverev, of Germany
US Open 2024: Alexandre Muller, of France, returns a shot to Alexander Zverev, of Germany | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Alexandre Muller, of France, returns a shot to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/10
US Open 2024: Alexander Zverev returns a shot to Alexandre Muller during the second round of the U.S. Open
US Open 2024: Alexander Zverev returns a shot to Alexandre Muller during the second round of the U.S. Open | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns a shot to Alexandre Muller, of France, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/10
US Open 2024: Alexandre Muller serves to Alexander Zverev during the second round of the U.S. Open
US Open 2024: Alexandre Muller serves to Alexander Zverev during the second round of the U.S. Open | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Alexandre Muller, of France, serves to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/10
US Open 2024: Andrey Rublev, of Russia, reacts after defeating Arthur Rinderknech, of France
US Open 2024: Andrey Rublev, of Russia, reacts after defeating Arthur Rinderknech, of France | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Andrey Rublev, of Russia, reacts after defeating Arthur Rinderknech, of France, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/10
US Open 2024: Arthur Rinderknech, of France, returns a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia
US Open 2024: Arthur Rinderknech, of France, returns a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Arthur Rinderknech, of France, returns a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/10
US Open 2024: Andrey Rublev returns a shot to Arthur Rinderknech during the second round of the U.S. Open
US Open 2024: Andrey Rublev returns a shot to Arthur Rinderknech during the second round of the U.S. Open | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Andrey Rublev, of Russia, returns a shot to Arthur Rinderknech, of France, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/10
US Open 2024:
US Open 2024: | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after scoring a point against Alexander Shevchenko, of Kazakhstan, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/10
US Open 2024: Alexander Shevchenko, of Kazakhstan, returns a shot to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States
US Open 2024: Alexander Shevchenko, of Kazakhstan, returns a shot to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Alexander Shevchenko, of Kazakhstan, returns a shot to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

10/10
US Open 2024: Frances Tiafoe serves to Aleksandar Kovacevic during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis
US Open 2024: Frances Tiafoe serves to Aleksandar Kovacevic during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, serves to Aleksandar Kovacevic, of the United States, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

