Tennis

US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics

Day 3 of the US Open saw some brilliant tennis action where top seeds fought to survive. Andrey Rublev came back from two sets down against Arthur Rinderknech to take the match 4-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to seal a third round spot. Alexander Zverev, on the other hand, came through a decent wild card Alexandre Muller test to make it to the next round. Frances Tiafoe also made it to the third round after Alexander Shevchenko withdrew in the third set.