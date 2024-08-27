Tennis

US Open, Day 1 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Advances; Thiem Bows Out Of Grand Slams - In Pics

World number two Novak Djokovic kick-started his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title by defeating qualifier Radu Albot of Moldova 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (August 27). In the process, the Serbian tennis great tied Roger Federer with his 89th match win at the US Open. Meanwhile, Dominic Thiem's Grand Slam career came to an end as the former US Open champion lost to Ben Shelton 4-6, 2-6, 2-6 in the first round.