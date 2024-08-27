Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after defeating Radu Albot, of Moldova, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, greets Radu Albot, of Moldova, after winning their first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Radu Albot, of Moldova, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Radu Albot, of Moldova, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, serves to Radu Albot, of Moldova, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Ben Shelton, of the United States, left, shakes hands with Dominic Thiem, of Austria, after winning their first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Ben Shelton, of the United States, returns a shot to Dominic Thiem, of Austria, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Dominic Thiem, of Austria, returns a shot to Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Ben Shelton, of the United States, returns a shot to Dominic Thiem, of Austria, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.