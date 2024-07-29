Tennis

Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Beats Rafael Nadal, Reaches 3rd Round - Data Debrief

Djokovic defeated his 'rival' 6-1 6-4 to take his place in the third round

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Tennis
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the net
info_icon

Novak Djokovic overcame great foe Rafael Nadal at the Paris Olympics in what might be the final instalment of their captivating rivalry. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)

Nadal looked down and out midway through the second set, but the 14-time French Open champion has plenty of history at Roland-Garros and did not go down without a fight.

Ultimately, though, Djokovic just had too much, and prevailed 6-1 6-4 to take his place in the third round. 

Djokovic dominated the opening set, needing just 39 minutes to nose himself ahead in the 60th contest between these two greats, and the first since the 2022 French Open.

It was just the third time Nadal had won only one game in a completed set at Roland-Garros, and the first time since a 2015 French Open quarter-final against Djokovic.

Djokovic seemed to be cruising towards a routine victory as he stormed into a 4-0 lead in the second set, yet Nadal's magnificent levels of resilience came to the fore as the Spaniard reeled off four straight games to draw level at 4-4.

The Serbian eventually wrestled back control, capitalising on a fourth break point to go 5-4 up and, after a long return from Nadal, Djokovic served out for the match to bring what could be the last match of this incredible rivalry to a close.

Data Debrief: The last dance

Nadal, who is also in doubles action in Paris with Carlos Alcaraz, came into this with a big edge at Roland-Garros over Djokovic, holding an 8-2 head-to-head record at the venue, with that including three French Open final victories.

This duo are the first male players to face each other 60 times in the Open Era, and if it was to be their last dance, at least Nadal made a fist of it.

Djokovic was the stronger player throughout, though, despite that second-set fightback from Nadal, and the world number two is the player with the most match wins against a single opponent in the Open Era (31).

He is also the first player to win 15 men's singles matches at the Olympics since tennis returned to the summer programme in 1988.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  3. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  4. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
Football News
  1. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  4. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  5. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Beats Nadal In 2nd Round - In Pics
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Beats Rafael Nadal, Reaches 3rd Round - Data Debrief
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  5. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Families; 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody
  2. ‘Not Here To Beg’: Srinagar MP Mehdi Raises Demand For Elections In J&K
  3. Supreme Court Starts Special Lok Adalat, Allows Media Cameras Inside Courtrooms
  4. Love Transcends Borders As Pakistani Woman Crosses Over To Meet Her Indian Husband
  5. 'Not Looking To Others To Sort Out': S Jaishankar On India's Border Dispute With China
Entertainment News
  1. Taapsee Pannu Feels 'Sad' For People Who Don't Know Her Husband Mathias Boe
  2. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  3. Tamil Film Producers Council Halts All Film-Related Activities From November 1
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show
  5. Nayanthara Under Fire From The Liver Doc For Sharing Alleged Medical Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea, Removes Post
US News
  1. Apple Intelligence Launch Postponed Till October: What To Know
  2. Indian Man Arrested In Houston For Trafficking Fake Cancer Drugs Across US
  3. Flood Hits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood In Tennessee, Several Visitors Affected
  4. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  5. Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why
World News
  1. Apple Intelligence Launch Postponed Till October: What To Know
  2. Air France, Lufthansa And More Cancel Flights To Lebanon Amid Fears of Israeli Attack
  3. Southport Stabbing: Panic After 8 People, Including Children, Attacked In Mass Stabbing; Accused Arrested
  4. Indian Man Arrested In Houston For Trafficking Fake Cancer Drugs Across US
  5. Flood Hits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood In Tennessee, Several Visitors Affected
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Families; 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody
  7. Paris Olympics Live Updates: Djokovic Beats Nadal In Straight Sets; France Beat Turkiye 5-4 In Men's Archery Semi-Final
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics