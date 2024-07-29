Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Beats Rafael Nadal, Reaches 3rd Round - Data Debrief

18 - It is 18 years since Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic 1st faced each other in the QF at the French Open in 2006, only 2 other duos have an 18 year gap between their 1st and last meeting in ATP level events during the Open Era (Djokovic - Monfils, Nadal - Gasquet). Rivalry. pic.twitter.com/B3zCh09eEg