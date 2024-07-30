Tennis

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief

The reigning French Open champion was pushed all the way in his straight-sets victory, getting a 6-1 7-6 (7-3) win in one hour and 48 minutes

Carlos Alcaraz, Tennis, Paris Olympic Games 2024
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz
info_icon

Carlos Alcaraz dug deep to overcome Tallon Griekspoor in the second round at the Paris Olympic Games.  (Full Olympic Coverage |More Tennis News)

The reigning French Open champion was pushed all the way in his straight-sets victory, getting a 6-1 7-6 (7-3) win in one hour and 48 minutes.

It looked like it was going to be another routine match for the Spaniard at Roland-Garros as he raced into a 3-0 lead in the first set, and even after Griekspoor pulled one back, Alcaraz's aggressive approach saw him take the lead.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the net - null
Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Beats Rafael Nadal, Reaches 3rd Round - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

The Dutchman found his fight in the second, though, with the players matching each other stride for stride. Griekspoor threatened to take the set with a break, but Alcaraz successfully defended it before forcing a tie-break.

Alcaraz then turned on the style when he needed it most, winning the last four points in a row to book his place in the next round, where he will face Roman Safiullin.

Data Debrief: Alcaraz gets the job done

Unlike his opening round, when he cruised through with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Lebanon's Hady Habib, Alcaraz was made to work hard for this victory.

Despite the stern test, Alcaraz did not drop a single service game, successfully saving two break points.

He is back in action on Tuesday when he will once again pair up with Rafael Nadal in the men's doubles. 

