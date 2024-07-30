Carlos Alcaraz dug deep to overcome Tallon Griekspoor in the second round at the Paris Olympic Games. (Full Olympic Coverage |More Tennis News)
The reigning French Open champion was pushed all the way in his straight-sets victory, getting a 6-1 7-6 (7-3) win in one hour and 48 minutes.
It looked like it was going to be another routine match for the Spaniard at Roland-Garros as he raced into a 3-0 lead in the first set, and even after Griekspoor pulled one back, Alcaraz's aggressive approach saw him take the lead.
The Dutchman found his fight in the second, though, with the players matching each other stride for stride. Griekspoor threatened to take the set with a break, but Alcaraz successfully defended it before forcing a tie-break.
Alcaraz then turned on the style when he needed it most, winning the last four points in a row to book his place in the next round, where he will face Roman Safiullin.
Data Debrief: Alcaraz gets the job done
Unlike his opening round, when he cruised through with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Lebanon's Hady Habib, Alcaraz was made to work hard for this victory.
Despite the stern test, Alcaraz did not drop a single service game, successfully saving two break points.
He is back in action on Tuesday when he will once again pair up with Rafael Nadal in the men's doubles.