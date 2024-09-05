Tennis

US Open: Pegula Upsets Swiatek, To Face Muchova In Semi-Finals - In Pics

Sixth seed Jessica Pegula stunned world number one Iga Swiatek at the US Open on Thursday (September 5, 2024) to seal her berth in a long-awaited first Grand Slam semi-final. American Pegula had lost her last six Major quarter-finals but she brushed aside Polish top seed Swiatek 6-2, 6-4 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. She will meet Karolina Muchova on Friday for a place in the final, after the Czech beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 6-4.