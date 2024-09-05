Tennis

US Open: Pegula Upsets Swiatek, To Face Muchova In Semi-Finals - In Pics

Sixth seed Jessica Pegula stunned world number one Iga Swiatek at the US Open on Thursday (September 5, 2024) to seal her berth in a long-awaited first Grand Slam semi-final. American Pegula had lost her last six Major quarter-finals but she brushed aside Polish top seed Swiatek 6-2, 6-4 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. She will meet Karolina Muchova on Friday for a place in the final, after the Czech beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 6-4.

US Open tennis 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, right, shakes hands after defeating Iga Świątek, of Poland | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, right, shakes hands after defeating Iga Świątek, of Poland, left, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in New York.

US Open tennis 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Iga Świątek
US Open tennis 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Iga Świątek | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Iga Świątek, of Poland, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open tennis 2024: Iga Świątek, of Poland hits the net with her racquet after losing a point
US Open tennis 2024: Iga Świątek, of Poland hits the net with her racquet after losing a point | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Iga Świątek, of Poland hits the net with her racquet after losing a point to Jessica Pegula, of the United States during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open tennis 2024: Iga Świątek, of Poland, returns to Jessica Pegula
US Open tennis 2024: Iga Świątek, of Poland, returns to Jessica Pegula | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Iga Świątek, of Poland, returns to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open tennis 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, serves to Iga Świątek
US Open tennis 2024: Jessica Pegula, of the United States, serves to Iga Świątek | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, serves to Iga Świątek, of Poland, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open tennis 2024: Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil
US Open tennis 2024: Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open tennis 2024: Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, shakes hands with Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil
US Open tennis 2024: Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, shakes hands with Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, shakes hands with Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, after winning their quarterfinal match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open tennis 2024:
US Open tennis 2024: | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, serves to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open tennis 2024:
US Open tennis 2024: | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open tennis 2024: Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, returns a shot to Karolina Muchova
US Open tennis 2024: Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, returns a shot to Karolina Muchova | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, returns a shot to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

