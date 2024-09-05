Jessica Pegula, of the United States, right, shakes hands after defeating Iga Świątek, of Poland, left, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in New York.
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Iga Świątek, of Poland, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, shakes hands with Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, after winning their quarterfinal match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
