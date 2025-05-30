Tennis

Jannik Sinner Vs Richard Gasquet, Roland Garros: Frenchman Bids Adieu After Second-Round Loss

Richard Gasquet ended his 23-year professional career on Thursday (May 29, 2025) with a 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 loss to top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the second round of the French Open. The 38-year-old Frenchman received a standing ovation and an honorary trophy during a post-match ceremony on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Novak Djokovic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga appeared in a video tribute that was broadcast on the stadium’s screen. Gasquet had announced earlier this year that Roland-Garros would be his final tournament.