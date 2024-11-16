Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud, Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch Tennis Match

Italy's Jannik Sinner will look to bank on home advantage and sustain his near-invincible run in Turin so far when he takes on Casper Ruud in the second semi-final of ATP Finals 2024, late Saturday night (after 1am on Sunday, November 17 as per India time). Watch the tennis match live on TV and online. (More Tennis News)
World number one Sinner is yet to drop a set at the tournament, and is playing for the first time on home soil this year. On top of that, the 23-year-old is playing as the top-ranked player for the first time at home, so there is added motivation for him to go all the way.
He faces sixth seed Ruud, whose two 2024 titles came on the clay of Barcelona and Geneva. It's been more than three years since their last encounter.
"The atmosphere here is amazing, so I’m just trying to play some good tennis this week," Sinner said after completing his undefeated group-stage campaign. "I know what I have achieved during this year, so I try to step on court with a good mindset," he said of his continued success. "I have beautiful people around me who support me daily, which for me is really important. I try to enjoy my time on the court."
Ruud, on the other hand, is acutely aware of the daunting task at hand. "He is the best player in the world all year and is playing at home and has not dropped a set all week," Ruud said. "He is the player to beat this year and I am going to do my best. It seems like this guy almost forgot how to lose. I will see if I can come up with something to challenge here. I will be prepared for probably the toughest match of the year."
The victor of this clash will advance to the title round, where they will meet the winner of the first semi-final between Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz.
Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud: Head-To-Head Record
Sinner and Ruud have faced off just twice, and the Italian has won on both occasions. In fact, Ruud is yet to take a set off the current numero uno player.
Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the second semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud be played?
The second semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud will be played at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at around 1am IST. The exact timing of the match will depend on when the first semi-final between Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz ends.
Where will the second semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud be telecast and live streamed?
The second semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India. The TV telecast will be on Sony Sports TV channels, and live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website in India.