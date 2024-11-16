Tennis

Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud, Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch Tennis Match

Here is all you need to know about the last-four meeting between Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud — head-to-head record, timing, telecast and live streaming details

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
World number one mens singles tennis player Jannik Sinner.
World number one men's singles tennis player Jannik Sinner. Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
info_icon

Italy's Jannik Sinner will look to bank on home advantage and sustain his near-invincible run in Turin so far when he takes on Casper Ruud in the second semi-final of ATP Finals 2024, late Saturday night (after 1am on Sunday, November 17 as per India time). Watch the tennis match live on TV and online. (More Tennis News)

World number one Sinner is yet to drop a set at the tournament, and is playing for the first time on home soil this year. On top of that, the 23-year-old is playing as the top-ranked player for the first time at home, so there is added motivation for him to go all the way.

He faces sixth seed Ruud, whose two 2024 titles came on the clay of Barcelona and Geneva. It's been more than three years since their last encounter.

Jannik Sinner celebrates his victory over Daniil Medvedev - null
ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win

BY Stats Perform

"The atmosphere here is amazing, so I’m just trying to play some good tennis this week," Sinner said after completing his undefeated group-stage campaign. "I know what I have achieved during this year, so I try to step on court with a good mindset," he said of his continued success. "I have beautiful people around me who support me daily, which for me is really important. I try to enjoy my time on the court."

Ruud, on the other hand, is acutely aware of the daunting task at hand. "He is the best player in the world all year and is playing at home and has not dropped a set all week," Ruud said. "He is the player to beat this year and I am going to do my best. It seems like this guy almost forgot how to lose. I will see if I can come up with something to challenge here. I will be prepared for probably the toughest match of the year."

The victor of this clash will advance to the title round, where they will meet the winner of the first semi-final between Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz.

Alexander Zverev - null
ATP Finals 2024: Perfect Zverev Downs Alcaraz To Reach Semi-finals

BY Stats Perform

Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud: Head-To-Head Record

Sinner and Ruud have faced off just twice, and the Italian has won on both occasions. In fact, Ruud is yet to take a set off the current numero uno player.

Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the second semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud be played?

The second semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud will be played at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at around 1am IST. The exact timing of the match will depend on when the first semi-final between Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz ends.

Where will the second semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud be telecast and live streamed?

The second semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India. The TV telecast will be on Sony Sports TV channels, and live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: Usman Khan Falls After Fifty As Spencer Johnson Completes Fifer; PAK - 106/6 In 16 Overs
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Day 4 Round 5: Shami Takes Last Wicket As Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Haryana Vs Kerala Game Drawn
  3. India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday's IND Vs RSA Johannesburg Match? Check Highlights And Series Recap
  4. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
  5. IPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Pant, Iyer In First Marquee Set; Rahul In Second
Football News
  1. Scotland 1-0 Croatia, UEFA Nations League: John McGinn’s Late Strike Secures Vital Victory
  2. Scotland 1-0 Croatia, UEFA Nations League: Steve Clarke Hails Solid Tartan Army
  3. New Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim Says He Needs To Win To Be Afforded Time
  4. Pogba And Juventus Agree To Terminate Contract Despite Reduction In Doping Ban
  5. England Vs Ireland Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud, Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch Tennis Match
  2. ATP Finals: Ruud Survives Rublev Test To Enter Semis, Knocks Alcaraz Out
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek, Raducanu Help Poland, Great Britain Advance
  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz Live Streaming, ATP Finals: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final On TV And Online
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Perfect Zverev Downs Alcaraz To Reach Semi-finals
Hockey News
  1. India Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Two Unbeaten Giants Face Off In Rajgir
  2. KOR Vs THA Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: South Korea Claim First Win With 4-0 Victory Over Thailand
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  5. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jhansi Hospital Fire: Prez, PM Condole Deaths Of Infants; Three-Tier Probe Ordered | Top Points
  2. Sukhbir Singh Badal Resigns As President Of Shiromani Akali Dal
  3. Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan Chowk Named After Birsa Munda | A Look At The Renaming Wave Of Recent Times
  4. Chhattisgarh: 5 Naxals Killed, 2 Security Personnel Injured In Bastar Encounter During Anti-Naxal Ops
  5. Kolkata: Murder Attempt On TMC Councillor; Shooter Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  2. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  3. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  4. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  5. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. Sexual Abuse, Rape Used As Weapons Of War In Sudan | War On Women
  2. US To Return 1,440 Stolen Antiquities Valued Rs 83 Crores To India
  3. Israeli Strikes Kill 11 As Lebanon Ceasefire Efforts Appear To Gain Steam
  4. Iranian Official Meets Musk In A Possible step to ease tensions with Trump
  5. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Day 4 Round 5: Shami Takes Last Wicket As Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Haryana Vs Kerala Game Drawn