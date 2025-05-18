Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz Highlights, Italian Open Final: Spaniard Wins Tour-Leading Third Title Of Season

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, left, and Jannik Sinner of Italy pose with the silverware after the former won the Italian Open final in Rome. Photo: AP

Carlos Alcaraz recorded his fourth straight win over world number one Jannik Sinner, beating him 7-6 (5), 6-1 to win his maiden Italian Open title on Sunday (May 18, 2025). With this victory, Alcaraz also snapped Sinner's 26-match winning streak and claimed his 19th tour-level trophy, tying the Italian for the most among players born in the 2000s. The world number three Spaniard will now be the favourite, going into the forthcoming French Open at Roland Garros. Catch the highlights from the tennis title clash at Rome, as it happened.

LIVE UPDATES

18 May 2025, 08:09:25 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, Italian Open Final: Hi! Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone joining us. We are minutes away from the start of the much-awaited men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, and will bring you the build-up and live updates from the match.

18 May 2025, 08:27:16 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, Italian Open Final: Start Time, Streaming To be sure, the men's singles final is slated to begin at 8:30pm IST. It will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India and telecast on the Sony Sport Network TV channels in the country.

18 May 2025, 08:43:06 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, Italian Open Final: Reason For Delay Sinner and Alcaraz should have been out on court by now, but there is a slight delay due to a hard-fought men's doubles final, that went right down to the wire. Mate Pavic and Sadio Doumbia eventually prevailed over Marcelo Arevalo and Fabien Reboul with a 6-4, 6-7 (8), 13-11 scoreline.

18 May 2025, 08:53:24 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, Italian Open Final: Players Arrive After an impassioned rendition of the Italian national anthem that gets the crowd going, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are welcomed onto the court. There is no doubt about who holds the spectator sway, the loud cheers for the numero uno bearing evidence, even as he is described as the biggest current face in Italian sport on air.

18 May 2025, 08:57:38 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, Italian Open Final: Moments Away The customary pre-match knocking is now on, and play will begin in less than a minute's time. Sinner to serve first.

18 May 2025, 09:02:47 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, Italian Open Final: Set 1, Game 1 The match begins, and despite a double fault at 40-15, Sinner holds serve with relative ease, first up.

18 May 2025, 09:11:06 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, Italian Open Final: Game 2 Carlos Alcaraz is taken to deuce in his first service game, but eventually holds amid loud cheering for Sinner. The first set stands at 1-1.

18 May 2025, 09:13:40 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, Italian Open Final: Game 3 The players finally beginning to get their range with groundstrokes, and we are seeing relatively longer rallies. Sinner holds his service amid some resistance from Alcaraz, and we are 2-1 on serve in the first set after three games.

18 May 2025, 09:19:42 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, Italian Open Final: Game 4 Once again, Alcaraz is challenged on serve, and after another round of deuce, the Spaniard eventually holds. This is getting riveting. We are 2-2 on serve.

18 May 2025, 09:28:36 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, Italian Open Final: Game 5 It is Alcaraz's turn to test Sinner's serve now. The Spaniard garners the first break point of the final, but the world number one finds a way out in the crunch moment and holds on. We are still on serve after five games in the first set.

18 May 2025, 09:37:50 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, Italian Open Final: After Game 7 A number of delectable slices and drop shots ensue in Game 6, which Alcaraz wins on serve. He then makes Sinner work again in the latter's service game, and after conceding another break point, the numero uno player wriggles out again to hold. 4-3 on serve in first set.

18 May 2025, 09:51:17 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, Italian Open Final: After Game 11 The tussle to break serve continues. We are at 6-5 now, and Alcaraz is now serving to stay in the first set.

18 May 2025, 10:02:41 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, Italian Open Final: 6-6 In Set 1! What a topsy-turvy Game 12 that was! Sinner had several opportunities to close out the set but Alcaraz showed his champion mentality and came out clutch repeatedly, staving off three set points to take the first set into a tie-break.

18 May 2025, 10:12:47 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, Italian Open Final: Spaniard Clinches Tie-Break Sinner blinks first, and it's Alcaraz who comes up trumps in the first set tie-break by a 7-5 margin and takes the vital lead. The Spaniard is half-way through to the title, with this being a best-of-three encounter.

18 May 2025, 10:23:06 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, Italian Open Final: Set 2, Game 2 Alcaraz has picked up from where he left the first tie-break. He is charged up and has begun the second set buoyantly, breaking Sinner's serve straightaway to take an early 2-0 lead. He is four games away from clinching the title.

18 May 2025, 10:32:17 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, Italian Open Final: Set 2, Game 4 Alcaraz's dominance continues. He puts the Sinner serve under huge pressure again and the Italian has no answers as of now. Alcaraz leads 4-0 in the second set, primed to clinch the title barring a remarkable fightback from the home favourite.

18 May 2025, 10:47:33 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, Italian Open Final: Game, Set, Match For Spaniard! And that's that! The world number three wins the second set 6-1 to claim a 7-6 (5), 6-1 victory in the final. Sinner began well but lost steam in the face of Alcaraz's relentless attack and the Spaniard complete the clay court set of ATP Masters 1000 titles.