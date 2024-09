Tennis

Davis Cup Finals: Italy Beat Brazil In Opening Group A Tie - In Pics

Matteo Arnaldi secured the decisive second point for Italy by defeating Thiago Monteiro in three sets (7-5, 6-7, 7-6), fashioning an unbeatable 2-0 lead over Brazil in their Davis Cup finals, Group A fixture in Bologna on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). Earlier, Matteo Berrettini beat Joao Fonseca in straight sets (6-1, 7-6) to draw first blood for the hosts. Thus, the third and final match, a doubles encounter between Simone Bolelli-Andrea Vavassori and Rafael Matos-Marcelo Melo was rendered a dead rubber.