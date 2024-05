Tennis

Italian Open: Sabalenka Beats Ostapenko, Collins Awaits In Semi-Finals - In Pics

World number two Aryna Sabalenka waltzed into the women's singles semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome, defeating Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4 in the last-eight stage. Sabalenka will meet 13th-seeded Danielle Collins, who prevailed over Victoria Azarenka, in the semis. Meanwhile, Alejandro Tabilo continued his dream run in the men's singles category, beating Zhang Zhizen 6-3, 6-4 to make the last-four stage.