Tennis

French Open 2025 Semi-Finals: Coco Gauff Thrashes Lois Boisson In Straight Sets To Enter Final

Coco Gauff advanced to her second final at Roland Garros by defeating French wild-card entry Lois Boisson with a score of 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday, ending Boisson's surprising and upset-filled run in the tournament. Gauff, who is seeded and ranked second, will face Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed and world No. 1, in a highly anticipated championship match on Saturday. Sabalenka, a three-time major champion, earned her chance for a fourth title by ending Iga Swiatek's impressive 26-match winning streak at the French Open. In the semifinals, Sabalenka defeated Swiatek with a score of 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0, preventing Swiatek from becoming the first woman to win four consecutive championships in Paris since the Open era began in 1968. This final will be a rematch of the 2023 US Open final, where Gauff claimed her first major trophy at the age of 19 by beating Sabalenka. Gauff was the runner-up to Swiatek at Roland Garros in 2022.