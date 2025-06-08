Tennis

French Open 2025 Final: Coco Gauff Beats Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Roland Garros Title

Coco Gauff, the 21-year-old American ranked No. 2 in the world, has won her second Grand Slam title at the 2025 French Open, defeating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4. Gauff's victory comes three years after her previous final loss to Iga Swiatek. In a windy match in Paris, Sabalenka surged to a 4-1 lead in the first set, but Gauff rallied to force a tiebreaker, which Sabalenka won.