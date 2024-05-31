Tennis

French Open: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Win Easy To Enter Third Round - In Pics

World number one Novak Djokovic brushed aside the challenge of Roberto Carballes Baena, winning 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 to enter the third round at Roland Garros. The fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev too sailed into the third round of French Open. The 27-year-old German, who had dispatched Rafael Nadal in the opening round, beat David Goffin 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 to march ahead.

French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Carballes Baena | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his second round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

1/9
Djokovic plays a shot against Roberto Carballes Baena
Djokovic plays a shot against Roberto Carballes Baena | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

2/9
Roberto Carballes Baena plays a shot against Djokovic
Roberto Carballes Baena plays a shot against Djokovic | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena plays a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

3/9
Serbias Novak Djokovic
Serbia's Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures during the second round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

4/9
Spains Roberto Carballes Baena
Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena plays a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

5/9
Roberto Carballes Baena serves against Novak Djokovic
Roberto Carballes Baena serves against Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena serves against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

6/9
French Open Tennis: Alexander Zverev vs David Goffin
French Open Tennis: Alexander Zverev vs David Goffin | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Germany's Alexander Zverev clenches his fist after scoring a point against Belgium's David Goffin during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

7/9
David Goffin plays a shot against Alexander Zverev
David Goffin plays a shot against Alexander Zverev | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Belgium's David Goffin plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

8/9
Alexander Zverev plays a shot against David Goffin
Alexander Zverev plays a shot against David Goffin | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Belgium's David Goffin during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

9/9
Belgiums David Goffin
Belgium's David Goffin | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Belgium's David Goffin walks to the baseline in his second round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs