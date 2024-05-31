Tennis

French Open: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Win Easy To Enter Third Round - In Pics

World number one Novak Djokovic brushed aside the challenge of Roberto Carballes Baena, winning 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 to enter the third round at Roland Garros. The fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev too sailed into the third round of French Open. The 27-year-old German, who had dispatched Rafael Nadal in the opening round, beat David Goffin 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 to march ahead.