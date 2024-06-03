Tennis

French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Cruises Past Anastasia Potapova - In Pics

Defending champion Iga Swiatek swept into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in just 40 minutes after a crushing 6-0, 6-0 win against Anastasia Potapova. Swiatek won 48-10 in points without even facing a game point against her. The match ended when Potapova hit a forehand into the net on the first match point. Swiatek remains on course for her third consecutive French Open title and fourth overall. The top-ranked Pole plays Wimbleon champion Marketa Vondrousova after the fifth-seeded Czech beat unseeded Serb Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2.