Defending champion Iga Swiatek swept into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in just 40 minutes after a crushing 6-0, 6-0 win against Anastasia Potapova. Swiatek won 48-10 in points without even facing a game point against her. The match ended when Potapova hit a forehand into the net on the first match point. Swiatek remains on course for her third consecutive French Open title and fourth overall. The top-ranked Pole plays Wimbleon champion Marketa Vondrousova after the fifth-seeded Czech beat unseeded Serb Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2.

French Open tennis 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Potapova | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after defeating Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

1/7
Anastasia Potapova plays a shot against Iga Swiatek
Anastasia Potapova plays a shot against Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Russia's Anastasia Potapova plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

2/7
Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Anastasia Potapova
Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Anastasia Potapova | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

3/7
Anastasia Potapova reacts after missing a shot
Anastasia Potapova reacts after missing a shot | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Russia's Anastasia Potapova reacts after missing a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris

4/7
Iga Swiatek clenches fist after scoring a point
Iga Swiatek clenches fist after scoring a point | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Poland's Iga Swiatek clenches her fist after scoring a point against Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

5/7
Russias Anastasia Potapova
Russia's Anastasia Potapova | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Russia's Anastasia Potapova plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

6/7
Anastasia Potapova
Anastasia Potapova | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Russia's Anastasia Potapova plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

7/7
Iga Swiatek serves against Anastasia Potapova
Iga Swiatek serves against Anastasia Potapova | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Poland's Iga Swiatek serves against Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

