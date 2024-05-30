Tennis

French Open: Iga Swiatek Wards Off Naomi Osaka In Round 2 Thriller - In Pics

After a see-saw contest that was easily the most enthralling match of French Open 2024 so far, world number 1 Iga Swiatek eventually prevailed over fellow four-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka 7-6, 1-6, 7-5 on Wednesday (May 29). Osaka took the fight to Swiatek all the way through. Osaka was leading the deciding set 5-3 at one point and had match point too, but Swiatek clawed her way back, like she is wont to. The top-ranked player kept her cool to see off a fantastic fight by Osaka and advance to the third round.