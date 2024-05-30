Japan's Naomi Osaka, left, congratulates Poland's Iga Swiatek with winning her second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after scoring against Japan's Naomi Osaka during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Japan's Naomi Osaka leaves center court after losing her second round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts after scoring a point against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Japan's Naomi Osaka during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Japan's Naomi Osaka plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Japan's Naomi Osaka during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
Poland's Iga Swiatek serves against Japan's Naomi Osaka during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.