French Open: Iga Swiatek Wards Off Naomi Osaka In Round 2 Thriller - In Pics

After a see-saw contest that was easily the most enthralling match of French Open 2024 so far, world number 1 Iga Swiatek eventually prevailed over fellow four-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka 7-6, 1-6, 7-5 on Wednesday (May 29). Osaka took the fight to Swiatek all the way through. Osaka was leading the deciding set 5-3 at one point and had match point too, but Swiatek clawed her way back, like she is wont to. The top-ranked player kept her cool to see off a fantastic fight by Osaka and advance to the third round.

French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Japan's Naomi Osaka, left, congratulates Poland's Iga Swiatek with winning her second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Polands Iga Swiatek
Poland's Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after scoring against Japan's Naomi Osaka during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Naomi Osaka leaves center court after losing match
Naomi Osaka leaves center court after losing match | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Japan's Naomi Osaka leaves center court after losing her second round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Japans Naomi Osaka
Japan's Naomi Osaka | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts after scoring a point against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Naomi Osaka
Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Naomi Osaka | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Japan's Naomi Osaka during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Naomi Osaka plays a shot against Iga Swiatek
Naomi Osaka plays a shot against Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Japan's Naomi Osaka plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Japan's Naomi Osaka during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Iga Swiatek serves against Naomi Osaka
Iga Swiatek serves against Naomi Osaka | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Poland's Iga Swiatek serves against Japan's Naomi Osaka during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

