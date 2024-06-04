French Open 2024: Consistency The Motivator For Aryna Sabalenka Following Emma Navarro Win

Aryna Sabalenka highlighted her consistency as key after reaching her ninth career grand slam quarter-final with a dominant victory over Emma Navarro at the French Open. (More Tennis News)
The world number two became the youngest woman to make seven grand slam quarter-finals in a row since Venus Williams 20 years ago with a comfortable 6-2 6-3 win over the American.
The last major where Sabalenka was not involved in the last eight was the 2022 edition of Wimbledon, when Russian and Belarusian players were banned due to the war in Ukraine.
The two-time Australian Open champion is attempting to become the first woman to win the season's first two majors since Serena Williams in 2015.
After gaining revenge over an opponent who beat her at Indian Wells three months ago, Sabalenka said of her run of quarter-finals: "It sounds crazy to me, to be honest.
"I'm super happy that I was able to bring this consistency at the grand slams. It's motivating me a lot to keep pushing myself a lot and to see where the limit is.
"With the sun out it is definitely more positive. We had a difficult few days last week with the weather, but now the roof is open with beautiful conditions. It was a little windy, but I was myself and tried to do my best.
"It was a tough battle. I went into it wanting to fight for every point. I expected long rallies. I had to fight to get the win.
"She is a tough opponent, but I am happy to get through the match."
Sabalenka faces either 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva or French favourite Varvara Gracheva in the next round.