Tennis

French Open 2024: Consistency The Motivator For Aryna Sabalenka Following Emma Navarro Win

Sabalenka faces either 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva or French favourite Varvara Gracheva in the next round

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her victory at the French Open
info_icon

Aryna Sabalenka highlighted her consistency as key after reaching her ninth career grand slam quarter-final with a dominant victory over Emma Navarro at the French Open. (More Tennis News)

The world number two became the youngest woman to make seven grand slam quarter-finals in a row since Venus Williams 20 years ago with a comfortable 6-2 6-3 win over the American. 

The last major where Sabalenka was not involved in the last eight was the 2022 edition of Wimbledon, when Russian and Belarusian players were banned due to the war in Ukraine.

The two-time Australian Open champion is attempting to become the first woman to win the season's first two majors since Serena Williams in 2015. 

After gaining revenge over an opponent who beat her at Indian Wells three months ago, Sabalenka said of her run of quarter-finals: "It sounds crazy to me, to be honest.

"I'm super happy that I was able to bring this consistency at the grand slams. It's motivating me a lot to keep pushing myself a lot and to see where the limit is.

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning match point. - null
French Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Destroys Emma Navarro To Enter Roland Garros Quarter-Finals

BY Stats Perform

"With the sun out it is definitely more positive. We had a difficult few days last week with the weather, but now the roof is open with beautiful conditions. It was a little windy, but I was myself and tried to do my best.

"It was a tough battle. I went into it wanting to fight for every point. I expected long rallies. I had to fight to get the win.

"She is a tough opponent, but I am happy to get through the match."

Sabalenka faces either 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva or French favourite Varvara Gracheva in the next round. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Excise Policy Case: BRS Leader K Kavitha Paid Rs 100 Crore To AAP Leaders, Says ED
  2. On Cam: Car Crashes Into Multiple Bikes In Maharashtra, 3 Dead
  3. WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Indian Users From The Platform. Know Why
  4. Life Imprisonment To Ex-BrahMos Engineer Nishant Agarwal For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI
  5. Video: Fire Breaks Out In Taj Express Train In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Netflix Sets Date For 'Suits' Season Nine Premiere
  2. Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah Celebrate Birthday Of Twin Boys; Newly-Wed Arti Singh Loves It
  3. Kartik Aaryan Flaunts His Washboard Abs As He Does ‘Weight-Lifted Pull Ups’
  4. ‘Jamnapaar’ Made Ritvik Sahore Realise He Could Never Become A CA
  5. Monika Panwar: My Character Brings Much-Needed Positivity To ‘Gaanth’
Sports News
  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Jos Buttler Makes Intensity Promise Ahead Of England's Opener
  2. French Open 2024: Consistency The Motivator For Aryna Sabalenka Following Emma Navarro Win
  3. Gibraltar 0-2 Scotland, International Friendly: Ryan Christie, Che Adams Strike To End Tartan Army's Winless Run
  4. Larry Allen Death: NFL Mourns The Loss Of Cowboys Legend At 52 Who 'Suddenly' Died While Vacationing In Mexico
  5. Sports News Highlights: Real Madrid Sign Kylian Mbappe From PSG
World News
  1. Larry Allen Death: NFL Mourns The Loss Of Cowboys Legend At 52 Who 'Suddenly' Died While Vacationing In Mexico
  2. Gaza War: Israel Confirms Deaths Of Four More Hostages
  3. NYC Couple Reeled Old Safe Containing $100,000 While Magnet Fishing, NYPD Allows Them To Keep It
  4. Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April
  5. Pakistan: In Relief For Imran Khan, Court Suspends 10 Year Sentence In Cipher Case
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Modi Govt 3.0 Or INDIA Bloc’s Debut? Counting Of Votes From 8 AM On Tuesday
  8. Sports News Highlights: Real Madrid Sign Kylian Mbappe From PSG