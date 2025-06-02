Tennis

French Open: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Ben Shelton To Reach Quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz showcased both brilliance and sportsmanship in his fourth-round win over Ben Shelton at the French Open on Sunday, winning 7-6(8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. During the game, Alcaraz hit a volley but told the umpire he dropped his racket before hitting the ball, so the point went to Shelton. The crowd clapped for his honesty. Even after giving away the point and facing six break points, the clay master stayed strong. Shelton won the third set, but Alcaraz broke early in the fourth and won the match after 3 hours and 19 minutes. Next, the Spaniard will play Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals.