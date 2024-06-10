Tennis

Alcaraz To Mark French Open Triumph With Eiffel Tower Tattoo

Alcaraz is planning to commemorate his French Open triumph with a tattoo
Carlos Alcaraz revealed he plans to commemorate his French Open triumph with a tattoo of the Eiffel Tower on his left ankle. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

The Spaniard claimed his first title at Roland-Garros - and third grand slam - after beating Alexander Zverev in a thrilling five-set final on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The 21-year-old became the youngest player to win his first three majors on different surfaces - and the first to do so in his first three major finals.

It was a special win for the world number two, who grew up playing on clay courts in his native Spain and would rush from home school to watch the tournament on television.

Alexander Zverev waves to the French Open crowd following his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz - null
Alcaraz also visited Roland-Garros as a 12-year-old in 2015, from which photos reappeared on social media after he became the eighth Spaniard to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires nine years later.

"It will be on the left ankle, the Eiffel Tower and today's date," he said of his proposed tattoo to permanently remind him of his victory. "I have to find time, but I will do it for sure.

"I have dreamed of being in this position since I started playing tennis, and I was five or six years old.

"Winning a Grand Slam is always special, but here at Roland-Garros, knowing all the Spanish players who have won here, to put my name on that list is unbelievable."

