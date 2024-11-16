Tata Steel Chess Rapid Tournament In Pics: Magnus Carlsen, Aleksandra Goryachkina Win Titles

Russian GM Aleksandra Goryachkina and Magnus Carlsen of Norway greet each other after winning the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid title in the open and women categories, in Kolkata.
Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen plays against Russian GM Daniil Dubov on the Day 3 of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Russian GM Aleksandra Goryachkina plays against Indian IM Divya Deshmukh on the Day 3 of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa plays against Indian GM SL Narayanan on the Day 3 of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen and Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattarov exchange greeting at the end of the final round match on Day 3 of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata.
Georgian Grandmaster Nana Dzagnidze plays against Indian IM Divya Deshmukh on the Day 3 of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattarov (R) plays against USA GM Wesley So on the Day 3 of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
