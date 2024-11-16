Sports

Tata Steel Chess Rapid Tournament In Pics: Magnus Carlsen, Aleksandra Goryachkina Win Titles

Magnus Carlsen won the open title while Aleksandra Goryachkina of Russia clinched the top spot in the women's section in an action-filled day at the Tata Steel Chess Rapid tournament going on in Kolkata. In the open category, the top player of the world, Carlsen was flawless and earned 7.5 points out of 9. R Praggnanandhaa with 5.5 points finished runners-up.