Tata Steel Chess Rapid Tournament In Pics: Magnus Carlsen, Aleksandra Goryachkina Win Titles

Magnus Carlsen won the open title while Aleksandra Goryachkina of Russia clinched the top spot in the women's section in an action-filled day at the Tata Steel Chess Rapid tournament going on in Kolkata. In the open category, the top player of the world, Carlsen was flawless and earned 7.5 points out of 9. R Praggnanandhaa with 5.5 points finished runners-up.

Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Day 3 photo_GM Aleksandra Goryachkina and Magnus Carlsen
Tata Steel Chess India Rapid: Russian GM Aleksandra Goryachkina and Magnus Carlsen of Norway | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Russian GM Aleksandra Goryachkina and Magnus Carlsen of Norway greet each other after winning the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid title in the open and women categories, in Kolkata.

Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Day 3 photo_Magnus Carlsen plays against Russian GM Daniil Dubov
Tata Steel Chess India Rapid: Magnus Carlsen plays against Russian GM Daniil Dubov | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen plays against Russian GM Daniil Dubov on the Day 3 of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Day 3 photo_ GM Aleksandra Goryachkina vs IM Divya Deshmukh
Tata Steel Chess India Rapid: Russian GM Aleksandra Goryachkina plays against Indian IM Divya Deshmukh | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Russian GM Aleksandra Goryachkina plays against Indian IM Divya Deshmukh on the Day 3 of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Day 3 photo_R Praggnanandhaa vs SL Narayanan
Tata Steel Chess India Rapid: R Praggnanandhaa plays against Indian GM SL Narayanan | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa plays against Indian GM SL Narayanan on the Day 3 of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Day 3 photo_Magnus Carlsen vs GM Nodirbek Abdusattarov
Tata Steel Chess India Rapid: Magnus Carlsen and Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattarov exchange greeting | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen and Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattarov exchange greeting at the end of the final round match on Day 3 of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata.

Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Day 3 photo_Nana Dzagnidze vs IM Divya Deshmukh
Tata Steel Chess India Rapid: Georgian GM Nana Dzagnidze plays against Indian IM Divya Deshmukh | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Georgian Grandmaster Nana Dzagnidze plays against Indian IM Divya Deshmukh on the Day 3 of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Day 3 photo_Nodirbek Abdusattarov vs GM Wesley So
Tata Steel Chess India Rapid: Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattarov (R) plays against USA GM Wesley So | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattarov (R) plays against USA GM Wesley So on the Day 3 of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Day 3 photo_Magnus Carlsen vs Daniil Dubov
Tata Steel Chess India Rapid: Magnus Carlsen from Norway plays against Russian GM Daniil Dubov | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway plays against Russian GM Daniil Dubov on the Day 3 of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

