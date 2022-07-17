Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh Batter, Announces Retirement From T20 Cricket With Immediate Effect

Soon after leading Bangladesh to a 3-0 ODI series sweep against West Indies on Saturday, Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game with immediate effect. Tamim won the Player of the Series award too in the ODI series. (More Cricket News)

In a short message posted on his official Facebook page, Tamim wrote in Bangla saying, “Consider me retired from T20 internationals from today. Thanks everyone.” Tamim’s decision finally ends to a speculation to whether the southpaw is going to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup later this year.

In January this year, Tamim had stated that he has taken a break from T20s for atleast six months. He had also kept himself away from the shortest format of the game since last year when he surprisingly pulled himself out of contention from the T20 World Cup in UAE.

Making his T20 debit against Kenya in 2007, Tamim Iqbal played 78 games scoring 1758 runs that includes a century and seven half centuries. His last T20 was against Zimbabwe in March 2020 when he made 33-ball 41.

However, he is likely to feature in the T20 leagues around the world and expected to play in the domestic Bangladesh Premier League. He is the all-time leading run-scorer in the BPL, having played in every season of the tournament.