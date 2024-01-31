Sports

Tajikistan Vs Jordan, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Quarter-Finals

Tajikistan have made their AFC Asian Cup debut with this edition and knocked out the United Arab Emirates in penalties in the Round Of 16. Here is all you need to know about their quarter-final against Jordan - timing, telecast and live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk

January 31, 2024

AP : Tajikistan players celebrate after winning their AFC Asian Cup 2023 round of 16 football match against United Arab Emirates at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
India may have exited the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in the group stage, but action at the continental tournament hasn't ebbed. The event is now into its business end, with the Round of 16 clashes complete following Iran's penalty shootout win over Syria on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. (More Football News)

The quarter-final stage will kick off with Tajikistan taking on Jordan in the first of four last-eight clashes. The match promises to be an exciting one as both teams have done exceedingly well to reach here, and have mounted thrilling conquests in the previous round.

Tajikistan, who have made their AFC Asian Cup debut with this edition, knocked out the United Arab Emirates in penalties (5-3) in the Round of 16. The 106th-ranked team are up against Jordan, who prevailed over Japan-beating Iraq with a 3-2 victory forged by two goals in injury time. Jordan are placed at number 87 in the FIFA rankings.

ALSO READ: How Jordan Beat Iraq

Head-To-Head Record

Tajikistan and Jordan have locked horns five times, of which the former have won three games and the latter one, while another match ended in a draw.

Live Streaming Details Of Tajikistan Vs Jordan, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Quarter-Finals

When will the Tajikistan vs Jordan, AFC Asian Cup 2023 quarter-finals game be played?

The Tajikistan vs Jordan quarter-final match will be played on Friday, February 2, 2024, at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar. The match will kick off at 5pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Tajikistan vs Jordan, AFC Asian Cup 2023 game live?

The Sports18 TV channel will broadcast the Tajikistan vs Jordan match live in India.

Where will the game be live streamed?

The match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

