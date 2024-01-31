India may have exited the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in the group stage, but action at the continental tournament hasn't ebbed. The event is now into its business end, with the Round of 16 clashes complete following Iran's penalty shootout win over Syria on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. (More Football News)

The quarter-final stage will kick off with Tajikistan taking on Jordan in the first of four last-eight clashes. The match promises to be an exciting one as both teams have done exceedingly well to reach here, and have mounted thrilling conquests in the previous round.