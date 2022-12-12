Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Suryakumar Yadav And Shubman Gill Set For Promotion As Ajinkya Rahane And Ishant Sharma Likely To Lose BCCI Central Contract

Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill are likely to get contract promotions whereas Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane may lose central contracts.

Suryakumar Yadav has been India's best player in T20 format. AP

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 3:09 pm

The BCCI is likely to remove out-of-favour Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma from its annual central contracts while Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav may get promotion when the list for the 2022-23 season is finalised during the Board's Apex Council meeting on December 21. (More Cricket News)

Hardik Pandya, who is being seen as future T20 captain, is likely to get a promotion to Group B from C. The meeting, which has 12 items on the agenda, will be held via video conference.

A review of Indian team's performance in the T20 World Cup and Bangladesh One-Dayers is not part of the agenda but if chairperson deems necessary, non-listed items can be considered for discussion.

In a novel gesture, the Apex Council will also ratify a one-time payment for V Jaydevan, whose rain-rule formula is being used in domestic white-ball games for more than a decade now.

At the international level, ICC uses Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method (DLS) while VJD is used for Mushtaq Ali T20, Vijay Hazare Trophy and erstwhile Deodhar Trophy and Challenger Trophy. 

Tags

Sports Indian Cricket Cricket BCCI (Board Of Control For Cricket In India) Suryakumar Yadav Shubman Gill Ajinkya Rahane Ishant Sharma Indian Cricket Team
