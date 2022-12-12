Suryakumar Yadav And Shubman Gill Set For Promotion As Ajinkya Rahane And Ishant Sharma Likely To Lose BCCI Central Contract

The BCCI is likely to remove out-of-favour Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma from its annual central contracts while Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav may get promotion when the list for the 2022-23 season is finalised during the Board's Apex Council meeting on December 21. (More Cricket News)

Hardik Pandya, who is being seen as future T20 captain, is likely to get a promotion to Group B from C. The meeting, which has 12 items on the agenda, will be held via video conference.

A review of Indian team's performance in the T20 World Cup and Bangladesh One-Dayers is not part of the agenda but if chairperson deems necessary, non-listed items can be considered for discussion.

In a novel gesture, the Apex Council will also ratify a one-time payment for V Jaydevan, whose rain-rule formula is being used in domestic white-ball games for more than a decade now.

At the international level, ICC uses Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method (DLS) while VJD is used for Mushtaq Ali T20, Vijay Hazare Trophy and erstwhile Deodhar Trophy and Challenger Trophy.