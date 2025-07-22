Sports Highlights July 22: Prannoy Into China Open Round 2, Sen Out; Venus Williams Wins On Doubles Return

Sports LIVE Today, July 22: Good Morning!
Good morning, everyone! We’re back with another day on the blog, bringing you everything sports right here. Stay tuned for live updates.
Sports LIVE Today, July 22: Badminton Update
China Open is currently underway and Lakshya Sen will open his campaign today. HS Prannoy will also take court.
Sports LIVE Today, July 22: China Open Update
Anupama Upadhyay is currently in action in China Open. She is going strong after winning the first game against Ti Hsiang Lin of Chinese Taipei.
Sports LIVE Today, July 22: US Open Mixed Doubles List
Sports LIVE Today, July 22: China Open Update
Anupama Upadhyay has been knocked out early in the day from China Open. She goes down 23-21, 11-21, 21-10 to Ti Hsiang Lin of Chinese Taipei in the opening round.
Sports LIVE Today, July 22: China Open Update
HS Prannoy does not have a great start at the China. He has been thrashed 21-8 in the first game by Koki Watanabe of Japan. A difficult return on court for Prannoy so far. A comeback looks tough but he has done it in the past. Can he do it again?
Sports LIVE Today, July 22: China Open Update
HS Prannoy has come from behind to win this thrilling first round match. Koki Watanabe of Japan had thrashed Prannoy in the first game and it seemed the Indian had no chance of making a comeback. Prannoy, though had some other plans and he just rallied to win the match. Prannoy beats Watanabe 8-21, 21-16, 23-21.
Sports LIVE Today, July 22: MLB - Dodgers Beat Twins
Sports LIVE Today, July 22
Sports LIVE Today, July 22: India vs England 4th Test Key Battles
India Vs England, 4th Test key battles: With Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill both expected to play in Manchester, their performances could well dictate the fortunes of Shubman Gill and Co. Check out the three match-ups that might shape the outcome of the fourth IND vs ENG encounter by clicking on the link.
Sports LIVE Today, July 22: China Open Update
Lakshya Sen takes the first game of his opening round encounter at the China Open but Shifeng Li bounces back to take the match into the deciding round. A good fight from Sen but he loses the second game 24-22 and now we are headed to the third game.
Sports LIVE Today, July 22: China Open Update
Total domination from the Chinese Shifeng Li and Lakshya Sen has been shown the exit door right in the first round of the China Open. Sen loses to Li 21-14, 22-24, 11-21 and his poor run this year just keeps going on.
Sports LIVE Today, July 22: Delhi Premier League From Aug 2
Delhi Premier League Season 2 to Kick Off on August 2, Women’s League Begins August 17
New Delhi, 22nd July 2025: The second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), is set to begin on 2nd August. The tournament will commence with a grand Opening Ceremony followed by the first men’s match, while the final is scheduled for 31st August at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in the Capital. A reserve day for the men’s final has been set for 1st September, in case of weather interruptions or unforeseen circumstances.
The second season will feature eight men’s teams and four women’s teams, with a sharp focus on competitive balance, emerging talent, and fan engagement.
Sports LIVE Today, July 22
India vs Italy match-up is rare in international sports but it soon might become a reality. Italy have qualified for the 2026 T20 World Cup that is going to take place in India and Sri Lanka and their captain Joe Burns is quite eager to get going with the India-Italy clash. Read full story here
Sports LIVE Today, July 22: India U19 vs England U19 Live
The third day of the rain-marred second Test between India U19 and England U19 will start in some time. India trail by 258 runs at 51/1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is already dismissed but captain Ayush Mhatre is there.
Thanks
We will be closing our coverage for today. Thanks for following. Do keep reading more on OutlookIndia.