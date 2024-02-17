Sports

Six-time Olympic Cycling Champion Sir Chris Hoy Says He Is Undergoing Treatment For Cancer

The 47-year-old former track cycling star said he was diagnosed with the disease last year

Associated Press (AP)
Associated Press (AP)

February 17, 2024

British cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy. Photo: X/Mofoman360
info-icon

Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy says he has been diagnosed with cancer and that he felt “forced” to reveal the news. (More Sports News)

The 47-year-old former track cycling star said he was diagnosed with the disease last year and that he is currently undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, adding that it is "going really well" and he currently feels “fine.”

Advertisement

Writing on his Instagram account on Friday, Hoy said: “For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced.”

File image of Tour de France action. - null
Tour De France 2024 Route Revealed: No Paris Finish For First Time As Organizers Avoid Olympics Clash

BY

Advertisement

He gave no further details or the type of cancer he has. The Scottish cyclist, originally from Edinburgh, asked for privacy following the announcement.

Advertisement

Hoy won his first Olympic medal, a team sprint silver, at Sydney in 2000. He won gold in the 1-kilometer track time trial at Athens in 2004 and added to his gold medal total by winning three more at Beijing four years later and two at London in 2012. Hoy also won 11 world titles.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement