Shubman Gill Creates Record In Zimbabwe After Maiden ODI Century – Statistical Highlights

Shubman Gill recorded the highest individual score for India against Zimbabwe by making 130 off 97 balls with 15 fours and one six in the third and final ODI at Harare Sports Club Ground on Sunday. The right-hander’s 130 was also his maiden century in nine innings of as many matches.

Sachin Tendulkar’s unbeaten 127 in off 130 balls with 13 fours and one six at Bulawayo on September 26, 1998 was the previous highest by an Indian against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe.

Gill’s previous highest was an unbeaten 98 off 98 balls with seven fours and two sixes against West Indies at Port of Spain on July 27, 2022. Sikander Raza also recorded the highest individual score against India at home for Zimbabwe by making 115 off 95 balls with nine fours and three sixes.

Raza’s was third highest individual score for Zimbabwe against India after 145 by Andy Flower at Colombo on September 14, 2002 and 138 by Brendan Taylor at Auckland on March 14, 2015. Sikander Raza’s 115 is also the highest ever individual score for Zimbabwe against India in Zimbabwe.

Elton Chigumbura’s unbeaten 104 in 157 minutes off 101 balls with eight fours and a six at Harare on July 10, 2015 was the previous highest for Zimbabwe against India at home.

Highest Individual Scores For India Against Zimbabwe In Zimbabwe

Runs-Batter-Venue-Date-Result

130-Shubman Gill-Harare-(22-08-2022)-Won

127*-Sachin Tendulkar-Bulawayo-(26-09-1998)-Won

124*-Ambati Rayudu-Harare-(10-07-2015)-Won

120-Yuvraj Singh-Harare-(04-09-2005)-Won

116-Shikhar Dhawan-Harare-(26-07-2013)-Won

Highest Individual Scores For Zimbabwe Against India In ODIs

Runs-Batter-Venue-Date-Result

145-Andy Flower-Colombo-(14 -09-2002)-Lost

138-Brendan Taylor-Auckland-(14-03- 2015)-Lost

115-Sikander Raza-Harare-(22-08-2022)-Lost

109-Stuart Carlisle-Adelaide-(24-01-2004)-Lost

105*-Alistair Campbell-Sharjah-(26-10-2000)-Lost