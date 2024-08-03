Sports

Spain, Netherlands Win Skiff Golds; First Olympic Sailing Medal For USA Since Rio - In Pics

In what sailors termed as the first “normal wind” day of the Paris Olympic Games 2024, Spain and the Netherlands won gold medals in the men’s and women’s skiffs on Friday (August 2), while the United States claimed its first Olympic sailing medal since Rio in 2016. Fickle winds forced medal races for the skiffs known as 49er and 49erFX — powerful, bird-like two-person boats — to be abandoned on Thursday in Marseille. On Friday, the women’s race started on time just after noon and had a wild finish for the Dutch team of Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz, who entered with the second-best score. Sweden got the silver and France took bronze.