Netherlands' Odile van Aanholt, center left and Annette Duetz, jump in the air together to join the podium and receive their Olympic gold medals, next to Sweden's Vilma Bobeck, far left, and Rebecca Netzler, wearing their silver medals, and France's Sarah Steyaert, and Charline Picon, at far right, wearing their bronze medals, during the medal ceremony for the women's skiff sailing event, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
From left, silver medal winners Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie of New Zealand, gold medal winners Diego Botin Le Chever and Florian Trittel Paul of Spain, and bronze winners Ian Barrows and Hans Henken of the United States, take a group selfie with their Olympic medals during the men's skiff medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Olympic gold medal winners Diego Botin Le Chever, left, and Florian Trittel Paul of Spain, hold up their medals during the men's skiff medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Olympic silver medal winners Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie of New Zealand, wave after receiving their Olympic medals during the men's skiff medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Olympic bronze medalists Ian Barrows and Hans Henken of the United States, playfully bite their medals after being awarded their Olympic medals during the men's skiff medal ceremony during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz of the Netherlands celebrate winning the gold medal in the women's skiff race, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Rebecca Netzler and Vilma Bobeck of Sweden celebrate after clinching the silver medal in the women's skiff race, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Florian Trittel Paul and Diego Botin Le Chever of Spain celebrate clinching the gold medal in the men's skiff race, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
United States sailing teammates cheer on Ian Barrows after he and teammate Hans Henken won the bronze medal in the men's skiff race at the Olympic marina during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Boats start a men's skiff race, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.