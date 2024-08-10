Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Sailing Medallists - In Pics

As many as 330 sailors, with an equal split between men and women, competed at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 sailing competitions. The various events in the discipline was scheduled from 28 July to 8 August, across 10 medal events -- four per gender and two mixed -- and saw some great performances. Netherlands, Austria and Italy won two gold medals each, while Australia, Israel, Great Britain and Spain bagged one gold apiece.

Sailing: Men's Formula Kite medal winners | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

Toni Vodisek, of Slovenia, left, with silver, an enthusiastic Valentin Bontus, of Austria, with gold, and Max Maeder, of Singapore, with bronze, hold up their medals during the Olympic medal ceremony for the men's kite during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

Sailing: Mens iQFoil medal winners
Sailing: Men's iQFoil medal winners | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Tom Reuveny of Israel, center, bites his men's iQFOiL windsurfing gold medal, joined by Grae Morris of Australia, left, who won the silver medal, and Luuc van Opzeeland of the Netherlands, who won the bronze medal, during an Olympic medal ceremony during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

Sailing: Mens ILCA 7 mens dinghy class medal ceremony
Sailing: Men's ILCA 7 men's dinghy class medal ceremony | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

From left, Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus, silver medal, Matthew Wearn of Australia, gold medal, and Stefano Peschiera of Peru, bronze medal, celebrate at the podium during the ILCA 7 men's dinghy class medal ceremony during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

Sailing: Mens skiff medal ceremony
Sailing: Men's skiff medal ceremony | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

With French youth on either side, sailors from left, silver medal winners Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie of New Zealand, gold medal winners Diego Botin Le Chever and Florian Trittel Paul of Spain, and bronze winners Ian Barrows and Hans Henken of the United States, pose with their Olympic medals during the men's skiff medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

Sailing: Womens kite medal ceremony
Sailing: Women's kite medal ceremony | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Lauriane Nolot of France, left, Ellie Aldridge of Britain and Annelous Lammerts of the Netherlands stand on the podium after the women's kite final race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

Sailing: Womens iQFOiL windsurfing medal ceremony
Sailing: Women's iQFOiL windsurfing medal ceremony | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Marta Maggetti of Italy, center, winner of the women's iQFOiL windsurfing gold medal, is joined by Sharon Kantor of Israel, who won the silver medal, left, and Emma Wilson of Britain, who won the bronze medal, during an Olympic medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

Sailing: ILCA 6 womens dinghy class medal ceremony
Sailing: ILCA 6 women's dinghy class medal ceremony | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster

From right, Line Flem Hoest of Norway, bronze medal, Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands, gold medal, and Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark, silver medal, celebrate at the podium during the ILCA 6 women's dinghy class medal ceremony during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

Sailing: Womens skiff medal ceremony
Sailing: Women's skiff medal ceremony | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

Netherlands' Odile van Aanholt, center left and Annette Duetz, jump in the air together to join the podium and receive their Olympic gold medals, next to Sweden's Vilma Bobeck, far left, and Rebecca Netzler, wearing their silver medals, and France's Sarah Steyaert, and Charline Picon, at far right, wearing their bronze medals, during the medal ceremony for the women's skiff sailing event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

Sailing: Nacra 17 mixed multihull medal ceremony
Sailing: Nacra 17 mixed multihull medal ceremony | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Eugenia Bosco and Mateo Majdalani of Argentina, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy and Erica Dawson and Micah Wilkinson of New Zealand stand on the podium after the Nacra 17 mixed multihull medal race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

Sailing: Mixed dinghy medal ceremony
Sailing: Mixed dinghy medal ceremony | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka of Japan, Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr of Austria, and Lovisa Karlsson and Anton Dahlberg of Sweden stand on the podium after the mixed dinghy medal race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

