Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Sailing Medallists - In Pics

As many as 330 sailors, with an equal split between men and women, competed at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 sailing competitions. The various events in the discipline was scheduled from 28 July to 8 August, across 10 medal events -- four per gender and two mixed -- and saw some great performances. Netherlands, Austria and Italy won two gold medals each, while Australia, Israel, Great Britain and Spain bagged one gold apiece.