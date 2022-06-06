Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

SAI Starts Inquiry After Cyclist Complains Of ‘Inappropriate Behaviour’ By Coach

SAI informed that the matter is being dealt on priority and would be resolved shortly, while CFI also said it stands with the complainant.

SAI Starts Inquiry After Cyclist Complains Of ‘Inappropriate Behaviour’ By Coach
Following the compliant by the athlete, SAI has brought her back to India to ensure her safety. Logo: Sports Authority of India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 10:43 pm

Cyclist Mayuri Lute has complained of "inappropriate behaviour" by national team chief coach R K Sharma, prompting the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the cycling federation to form inquiry committees. (More Sports News)

The SAI formed the committee on Monday to investigate the cyclist's complaint on a priority basis and the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) too is standing by its athlete.

"The SAI has received a complaint from a cyclist of inappropriate behaviour by a coach during a foreign exposure camp in Slovenia. The coach was appointed on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India. 

Related stories

Rabat Diamond League 2022: India’s Avinash Sable Breaks Own National Record, Finishes Fifth

Bolat Turlykhanov Cup 2022: Sarita Mor, Manisha Bag Gold As India’s Tally Reaches 10 Medals

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian Lifters To Reach Birmingham One Month In Advance

"Following the compliant by the athlete, SAI has immediately brought her back to India to ensure her safety and has also constituted a committee to investigate the matter. The matter is being dealt on priority and will be resolved shortly," a SAI statement read.

The training-cum-competition foreign exposure trip at Slovenia was in preparation for the Asian Track Cycling Championships, scheduled to be held here from June 18 to 22. 

The CFI said she has the full backing of the national body. 

"The CFI stands with the complainant, Ms Mayuri Lute and has already convened to Sports Authority of India and Ms Mayuri Lute that the decision of the committee formed by the SAI will have the full support of the federation," the CFI said.

The CFI's four-member committee includes secretary general Maninder Pal Singh, SS Sudeesh Kumar (President, Kerala Cycling), Dipali Nikam (chief coach, Maharashtra cycling team) and assistant secretary VN Singh, who met with Lute on Monday and assured her full support.

The CFI said the rest of the players along with coach Sharma are scheduled to return to India on June 14.

Tags

Sports Cycling Mayuri Lute RK Sharma Sports Authority Of India Cycling Federation Of India (CFI) Slovenia
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read