Sunday, Apr 10, 2022
SA Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier Reduce Bangladesh To 139/5 At Day 2 Stumps

Wiaan Mulder returned 3/15 while Duanne Olivier took 2/17 as Bangladesh batters toiled hard in the 41 overs they batted for on Day 2.

South African players celebrate the wicket of Mominul Haque during the second Test on Saturday. Twitter/@ICC

Updated: 10 Apr 2022 12:55 am

South African bowlers put up a sensational show on Saturday to reduce Bangladesh to 139/5 at Stumps on Day 2 of the second and final Test between the sides at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth.

SA vs BAN DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | IPL 2022

Wiaan Mulder’s 3/15 and Duanne Olivier’s 2/17 made Bangladesh toil hard in the 41 over the guests batted for on the day. The Tigers still trail South Africa by 314 runs with Yasir Ali (8 not out) and Mushfiqur Rahim (30 not out) at the crease.

Bangladesh lost their first wicket in the form of Mahmudul Hasan Joy when their score was just 3. Tamim Iqbal and Najmul Hossain Shanto then stitched 79 runs for the second wicket to take Bangladesh out of hot water. But once Tamim fell on his individual score of 47, his wicket opened the floodgates and then the Tigers lost Shanto (33), Mominul Haque (6) and Liton Das (11).

Earlier, tailender Keshav Maharaj hit 84 to help South Africa post 453 runs before getting bundled out in their first innings on Saturday. Maharaj played with attacking intent after the home team had been 278/5 overnight. He hit nine fours and three sixes in his fourth Test half-century, pushing South Africa to a strong total at St George's Park.

Spinner Taijul Islam was the star of Bangladesh’s bowling attack with figures of 6/135, while seamer Khaled Ahmed complemented him with figures of 3/100.

Sports Cricket South Africa Vs Bangladesh South Africa National Cricket Team Bangladesh National Cricket Team SA Vs BAN Wiaan Mulder Duanne Olivier Keshav Maharaj New Delhi
