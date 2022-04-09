SA Vs BAN, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 2: Resurgent Bangladesh Aim To Restrict South Africa

Three South African batters, including captain Dean Elgar, failed to convert fifties into a century as Bangladesh roared back with two late wickets to leave the second SA vs BAN Test at the St George's Park in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) very interestingly poised. South Africa, leading the two-Test series 1-0, start Day 2 on Saturday at 278 for five wickets. Bangladesh, without Taskin Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan, have used five bowlers in this match. Follow here live cricket scores of SA vs BAN. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2022)

Day 1 Recap

90 overs, 278/8. Dean Elgar won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts' skipper (70 off 89) then stitched a 52-run opening stand with Sarel Erwee (24 off 40). It was followed by fifties from Keegan Petersen (64 off 124) and Temba Bavuma (67 off 162). Ryan Rickelton also scored a good-looking 42 off 82. At the close of play on Day 1, Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder were unbeaten on 10 off 24 and 0 off 19.

For the visitors, Taijul Islam and Khaled Ahmed claimed 3/77 and 2/59. Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain and Najmul Hossain Shanto were the other three bowlers utilised by Mominul Haque.

Playing XIs

South Africa : Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier.