Sports

Ryder Cup 2025 Day 2: McIlroy And Lowry Hold Nerve As Europe Take Commanding Lead

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry delivered a crucial fourballs victory on a raucous second day at Bethpage, steering Europe towards a commanding 11½-4½ advantage over the USA. Amid constant heckling and jeers from sections of the New York crowd, the close friends kept their composure, withstanding taunts and interruptions before sealing the point on the 18th green. The emotional embrace between McIlroy and Lowry, who each won both of their Day 2 matches, symbolised Europe’s grit in the face of hostility and left them within touching distance of a historic Ryder Cup away win, needing just three more points from Sunday’s singles to lift the trophy.