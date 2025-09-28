Sports

Ryder Cup 2025 Day 2: McIlroy And Lowry Hold Nerve As Europe Take Commanding Lead

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry delivered a crucial fourballs victory on a raucous second day at Bethpage, steering Europe towards a commanding 11½-4½ advantage over the USA. Amid constant heckling and jeers from sections of the New York crowd, the close friends kept their composure, withstanding taunts and interruptions before sealing the point on the 18th green. The emotional embrace between McIlroy and Lowry, who each won both of their Day 2 matches, symbolised Europe’s grit in the face of hostility and left them within touching distance of a historic Ryder Cup away win, needing just three more points from Sunday’s singles to lift the trophy.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ryder Cup Golf tournament 2025 Day 2 United States vs Europe_Bryson DeChambeau
Ryder Cup golf tournament Day 2: United States vs Europe | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

United States' Bryson DeChambeau and Europe's Justin Rose talk after Europes won the match at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.

2/10
Ryder Cup Golf tournament 2025 Day 2 United States vs Europe_Matthew Fitzpatrick
Ryder Cup golf tournament Day 2: United States vs Europe | Photo: AP/Robert Bukaty

Europe's Matthew Fitzpatrick celebrates after his match at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament, in Farmingdale, New York.

3/10
Ryder Cup Golf tournament 2025 Day 2 United States vs Europe_Shane Lowry
Ryder Cup golf tournament Day 2: United States vs Europe | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum

Europe's Shane Lowry react after their match win on the 18th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.

4/10
Ryder Cup Golf tournament 2025 Day 2 United States vs Europe_Scottie Scheffler
Ryder Cup golf tournament Day 2: United States vs Europe | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

United States' Scottie Scheffler reacts after missing a putt on the ninth hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.

5/10
Ryder Cup Golf tournament 2025 Day 2 United States vs Europe_Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy
Ryder Cup golf tournament Day 2: United States vs Europe | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum

Europe's Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy react after their match win on the 18th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.

6/10
Ryder Cup Golf tournament 2025 Day 2 United States vs Europe_Justin Thomas
Ryder Cup golf tournament Day 2: United States vs Europe | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

United States' Justin Thomas watches on the 18th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.

7/10
Ryder Cup Golf tournament 2025 Day 2 United States vs Europe_Bryson DeChambeau
Ryder Cup golf tournament Day 2: United States vs Europe | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

United States' Bryson DeChambeau and Europe's Tommy Fleetwood talk on the way to the on the 16th tee at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.

8/10
Ryder Cup Golf tournament 2025 Day 2 United States vs Europe_Justin Thomas
Ryder Cup golf tournament Day 2: United States vs Europe | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum

United States' Justin Thomas celebrates after a putt on the 15th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.

9/10
Ryder Cup Golf tournament 2025 Day 2 United States vs Europe_Justin Rose
Ryder Cup golf tournament Day 2: United States vs Europe | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Europe's Justin Rose reacts on the 15th green at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.

10/10
Ryder Cup Golf tournament 2025 Day 2 United States vs Europe_Rory McIlroy
Ryder Cup golf tournament Day 2: United States vs Europe | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum

Europe's Rory McIlroy celebrates after a putt on the 14th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Final: IND-PAK Set For First-Ever Title Clash

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Three Key Battles That Will Decide The Title

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

  4. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

  5. India Vs New Zealand, Women's ODI World Cup Warm-Up: All-Round IND-W Win Rain-Hit Match By Four Wickets

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Pakistan PM Claims Shooting Down Seven Indian Aircraft, Nominates Trump For Nobel Peace Prize At UNGA

  4. Delhi: Spiritual Healer Accused Of Raping 24-Year-Old Woman Inside Ashram Acquitted

  5. Day In Pics: September 27, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  3. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  4. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

  5. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  4. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  5. BRICS Warns Against Tariff 'Coercion', Backs India’s 2026 Chairship

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations