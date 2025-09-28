Ryder Cup 2025 Day 2: McIlroy And Lowry Hold Nerve As Europe Take Commanding Lead

United States' Bryson DeChambeau and Europe's Justin Rose talk after Europes won the match at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.
Europe's Matthew Fitzpatrick celebrates after his match at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament, in Farmingdale, New York.
Europe's Shane Lowry react after their match win on the 18th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.
United States' Scottie Scheffler reacts after missing a putt on the ninth hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.
Europe's Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy react after their match win on the 18th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.
United States' Justin Thomas watches on the 18th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.
United States' Bryson DeChambeau and Europe's Tommy Fleetwood talk on the way to the on the 16th tee at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.
United States' Justin Thomas celebrates after a putt on the 15th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.
Europe's Justin Rose reacts on the 15th green at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.
Europe's Rory McIlroy celebrates after a putt on the 14th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.