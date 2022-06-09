Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Ricky Ponting Joins BBL Team Hobart Hurricanes As Head Of Strategy

Ricky Ponting played eight matches for Hobart Hurricanes in BBL. File Photo

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 12:12 pm

Ricky Ponting has been named as head of strategy at Hobart Hurricanes ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League. The Former Australia captain will be on board for three years while continuing as the head coach of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. (More Cricket News)

In his part-time role as the head of strategy, Ricky Ponting will help Hobart Hurricanes in taking key decisions like coaching appointments, player management, strategy, etc.

"Ponting has signed a three-year deal with the male Hurricanes program which, will see him identify candidates for the now-vacant head coaching position, and work on match and list strategy with the then-appointed coach," Hobart Hurricanes said in a statement.

Hobart Hurricanes are currently without a head coach after Adam Griffith resigned at the end of last BBL season. Meanwhile, former Australia coach Justin Langer has been linked to the Hurricanes role.

Ponting played eight matches for Hurricanes in BBL.

"The competition and the game itself have changed enormously from when I played for the Hurricanes back in BBL|01 and BBL|02, and I know so much more about the nuances of the T20 game now than I did then," the 47-year-old said.

Hobart Hurricanes are yet to win BBL. They were the runners-up in the 2012-14 and 2017-18 seasons. They lost in the Eliminator to finish fifth in the 2021-22 season.

