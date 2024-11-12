Rhiannan Iffland (L) of Australia and Aidan Heslop of the UK celebrate with their World Series trophies during the last competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 10, 2024.
Rhiannan Iffland of Australia and Aidan Heslop of the UK celebrate with their World Weries trophies on the podium during the last competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 10, 2024.
(L-R) Simone Leathead of Canada, Rhiannan Iffland of Australia and Nelli Chukanivska of the Ukraine celebrate on the podium during the last competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 10, 2024
Rhiannan Iffland of Australia and Oleksiy Prygorov of the Ukraine celebrate after winning the last competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 10, 2024.
(L-R) Carlos Gimeno of Spain, Oleksiy Prygorov of the Ukraine and Constantin Popovici of Romania celebrate on the podium during the last competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 10, 2024.
Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 27.5 metre platform during the last competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 10, 2024.
Rhiannan Iffland of Australia dives from the 21.5 metre platform during the second competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 9, 2024.
Simone Leathead of Canada celebrates on the podium during the last competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 10, 2024.
Nelli Chukanivska of the Ukraine prepares to dive from the 21.5 metre platform during the first competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 9, 2024.
Stella Forsyth of Australia dives from the 21.5 metre platform during the first competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 8, 2024.