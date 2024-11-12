Sports

Red Bull Cliff Diving: Heslop, Iffland Crowned Champions

Great Britain’s Aidan Heslop secured the first title of his Red Bull Cliff Diving career in Sydney on Sunday, rounding off a spectacular season with a fifth-place finish to secure the coveted King Kahekili trophy, while Rhiannan Iffland, confirmed champion at the previous stop, celebrated her record-extending eighth title with a dominant victory on home soil. On a dramatic down Down Under, Ukraine’s Oleksiy Prygorov scored a stunning maiden victory from the 27m platform. The 37-year-old became the oldest first-time winner since his late great compatriot Andrey Ignatenko won at the age of 44 in 2009. However, it was Heslop who grabbed the headlines after battling through injury to write his name into the history books as the youngest champion in the sport’s history. The 22-year-old finally fulfilled the prophecy of many cliff diving experts by wrapping up his maiden title following two consecutive runner-up spots.