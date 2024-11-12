Sports

Red Bull Cliff Diving: Heslop, Iffland Crowned Champions

Great Britain’s Aidan Heslop secured the first title of his Red Bull Cliff Diving career in Sydney on Sunday, rounding off a spectacular season with a fifth-place finish to secure the coveted King Kahekili trophy, while Rhiannan Iffland, confirmed champion at the previous stop, celebrated her record-extending eighth title with a dominant victory on home soil. On a dramatic down Down Under, Ukraine’s Oleksiy Prygorov scored a stunning maiden victory from the 27m platform. The 37-year-old became the oldest first-time winner since his late great compatriot Andrey Ignatenko won at the age of 44 in 2009. However, it was Heslop who grabbed the headlines after battling through injury to write his name into the history books as the youngest champion in the sport’s history. The 22-year-old finally fulfilled the prophecy of many cliff diving experts by wrapping up his maiden title following two consecutive runner-up spots.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia photos_Aidan Heslop
Rhiannan Iffland, Aidan Heslop | Photo: Ken Leanfore / Red Bull Content Pool

Rhiannan Iffland (L) of Australia and Aidan Heslop of the UK celebrate with their World Series trophies during the last competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 10, 2024.

2/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia photos_Rhiannan Iffland
Rhiannan Iffland, Aidan Heslop | Photo: Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool
Rhiannan Iffland of Australia and Aidan Heslop of the UK celebrate with their World Weries trophies on the podium during the last competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 10, 2024.

3/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia photos_Simone Leathead
Simone Leathead, Rhiannan Iffland, Nelli Chukanivska | Photo: Ken Leanfore / Red Bull Content Pool
(L-R) Simone Leathead of Canada, Rhiannan Iffland of Australia and Nelli Chukanivska of the Ukraine celebrate on the podium during the last competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 10, 2024

4/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia photos_Oleksiy Prygorov
Rhiannan Iffland, Oleksiy Prygorov | Photo: Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool
Rhiannan Iffland of Australia and Oleksiy Prygorov of the Ukraine celebrate after winning the last competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 10, 2024.

5/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia photos_Carlos Gimeno
Carlos Gimeno, Oleksiy Prygorov, Constantin Popovici | Photo: Ken Leanfore / Red Bull Content Pool
(L-R) Carlos Gimeno of Spain, Oleksiy Prygorov of the Ukraine and Constantin Popovici of Romania celebrate on the podium during the last competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 10, 2024.

6/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia photos_Aidan Heslop
Aidan Heslop | Photo: Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool
Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 27.5 metre platform during the last competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 10, 2024.

7/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia photos_Rhiannan Iffland
Rhiannan Iffland | Photo: Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool
Rhiannan Iffland of Australia dives from the 21.5 metre platform during the second competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 9, 2024.

8/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia photos_Simone Leathead
Simone Leathead | Photo: Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool
Simone Leathead of Canada celebrates on the podium during the last competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 10, 2024.

9/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia photos_Nelli Chukanivska
Nelli Chukanivska | Photo: Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool
Nelli Chukanivska of the Ukraine prepares to dive from the 21.5 metre platform during the first competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 9, 2024.

10/10
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia photos_Stella Forsyth
Stella Forsyth | Photo: Ken Leanfore / Red Bull Content Pool
Stella Forsyth of Australia dives from the 21.5 metre platform during the first competition day of the eighth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on November 8, 2024.

