Red Bull Cerro Abajo: Slavik Holds Off Velez Competition To Win - In Pics

Czech legend Tomáš Slavík held off Colombian Juanfer Vélez to win the first European edition of the iconic urban downhill mountain bike event Red Bull Cerro Abajo at Genova in Italy on Sunday, reaching speeds of up to 80km/h down a 2.2km course. Thirty-two competitors from the ranks of Red Bull Cerro Abajo’s brilliant urban downhill mountain biking scene took to the streets of Genova, Italy for Europe's first ever stop on Sunday. - Sunday's win was not enough for Slavïk to be crowned the overall winner of the Red Bull Cerro Abajo 2024 series as Vélez claimed that honour for the second season in a row, adding to his results achieved in Chilean city Valparaíso and Guanajuato, Mexico where he was victorious.