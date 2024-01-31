Sports

Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 5 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Group B toppers Mumbai will take on Bengal at the Eden Gardens, while defending champions Saurashtra will face Maharashtra in Solapur. Here is all you need to know about the fifth-round matches of Ranji Trophy 2024 - schedule, live streaming and telecast details

Outlook Sports Desk
January 31, 2024

X/BCCI Domestic : Uttar Pradesh captain Nitish Rana celebrates his century against Mumbai during their Ranji Trophy Round 4 match at the Wankhede Stadium
Four rounds done, three more to go before the quarter-finals begin. The group stage of Ranji Trophy 2024 is nearer to completion than the beginning, but no team is a certainty yet for the knockout phase. (More Cricket News)

There is no runaway leader yet, and no team that has won all its matches yet. Mumbai, who had win three games in a row, were stunned by Uttar Pradesh as Aryan Juyal (76) and Karan Sharma (67) helped chase down 195 at the Wankhede Stadium and garner a two-wicket win for UP. Nevertheless, Mumbai still top Elite Group B and are well placed for a knockout spot.

Elsewhere, a draw with Services in Delhi has put Saurashtra in a tricky position, as the defending champions are languishing in fifth place in Group A with 10 points from four games so far.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha were bolstered by out-of-favour India pacer Umesh Yadav's four-wicket innings haul as they bowled out Jharkhand for 120 in the fourth innings to register a whopping 308-run victory in Ranchi and be perched on the first rung in Group A.

The fifth round of Ranji Trophy's Elite group matches is slated to begin on Friday, February 2, 2024, at cricketing venues across the country. While Mumbai will take on Bengal at the Eden Gardens, Saurashtra will face Maharashtra in Solapur. Below is the group-wise schedule of the games.

Schedule

Group A

Jharkhand vs Manipur: Jamshedpur

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra: Solapur

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha: Jaipur

Haryana vs Services: Rohtak

Group B

Bengal vs Mumbai: Kolkata

Bihar vs Andhra: Patna

Chhattisgarh vs Kerala: Raipur

Uttar Pradesh vs Assam: Kanpur

Group C

Railways vs Karnataka: Surat

Chandigarh vs Punjab: Chandigarh

Goa vs Tamil Nadu: Porvorim

Gujarat vs Tripura: Ahmedabad

Group D

Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh: Dharamsala

Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttarakhand: Jammu

Delhi vs Baroda: Delhi

Odisha vs Puducherry: Cuttack

Live streaming details for Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 5 Matches

When will the Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 5 matches be played?

Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 5 matches will be played from Friday, February 2, 2024 to Monday, February 5, 2024.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 5 matches be live streamed?

A select few matches will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 5 matches be telecast on TV?

A select few matches will be telecast on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

