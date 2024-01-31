Four rounds done, three more to go before the quarter-finals begin. The group stage of Ranji Trophy 2024 is nearer to completion than the beginning, but no team is a certainty yet for the knockout phase. (More Cricket News)
Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 5 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
Group B toppers Mumbai will take on Bengal at the Eden Gardens, while defending champions Saurashtra will face Maharashtra in Solapur. Here is all you need to know about the fifth-round matches of Ranji Trophy 2024 - schedule, live streaming and telecast details
There is no runaway leader yet, and no team that has won all its matches yet. Mumbai, who had win three games in a row, were stunned by Uttar Pradesh as Aryan Juyal (76) and Karan Sharma (67) helped chase down 195 at the Wankhede Stadium and garner a two-wicket win for UP. Nevertheless, Mumbai still top Elite Group B and are well placed for a knockout spot.
Elsewhere, a draw with Services in Delhi has put Saurashtra in a tricky position, as the defending champions are languishing in fifth place in Group A with 10 points from four games so far.
Meanwhile, Vidarbha were bolstered by out-of-favour India pacer Umesh Yadav's four-wicket innings haul as they bowled out Jharkhand for 120 in the fourth innings to register a whopping 308-run victory in Ranchi and be perched on the first rung in Group A.
The fifth round of Ranji Trophy's Elite group matches is slated to begin on Friday, February 2, 2024, at cricketing venues across the country. While Mumbai will take on Bengal at the Eden Gardens, Saurashtra will face Maharashtra in Solapur. Below is the group-wise schedule of the games.
Group A
Jharkhand vs Manipur: Jamshedpur
Maharashtra vs Saurashtra: Solapur
Rajasthan vs Vidarbha: Jaipur
Haryana vs Services: Rohtak
Group B
Bengal vs Mumbai: Kolkata
Bihar vs Andhra: Patna
Chhattisgarh vs Kerala: Raipur
Uttar Pradesh vs Assam: Kanpur
Group C
Railways vs Karnataka: Surat
Chandigarh vs Punjab: Chandigarh
Goa vs Tamil Nadu: Porvorim
Gujarat vs Tripura: Ahmedabad
Group D
Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh: Dharamsala
Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttarakhand: Jammu
Delhi vs Baroda: Delhi
Odisha vs Puducherry: Cuttack
When will the Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 5 matches be played?
Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 5 matches will be played from Friday, February 2, 2024 to Monday, February 5, 2024.
Where will the Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 5 matches be live streamed?
A select few matches will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where will the Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 5 matches be telecast on TV?
A select few matches will be telecast on the Sports18 TV channel in India.