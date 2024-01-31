There is no runaway leader yet, and no team that has won all its matches yet. Mumbai, who had win three games in a row, were stunned by Uttar Pradesh as Aryan Juyal (76) and Karan Sharma (67) helped chase down 195 at the Wankhede Stadium and garner a two-wicket win for UP. Nevertheless, Mumbai still top Elite Group B and are well placed for a knockout spot.