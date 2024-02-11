Sports

QAT 3-1 JOR, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final: Qatar Defend Title With Akram Afif Hat-Trick - In Pics

Hosts Qatar successfully defended their AFC Asian Cup crown after beating Jordan 3-1 at Lusail Stadium Saturday. Jordan were playing in their first continental final. Akram Afif, who converted three penalties in the title showdown, also became the tournament’s top scorer with eight goals. Yazan al-Naimat scored the lone goal for Jordan in front of a packed and largely partisan crowd.

February 11, 2024

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final: Qatar Vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Qatar players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Asian Cup final soccer match between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Qatar won 3-1.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final: Qatar Vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Qatar players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Asian Cup final soccer match between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final: Qatar Vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Qatar's Hasan Al Haydos, left, is presented the trophy by Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, after Qatar won the Asian Cup final soccer match between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final: Qatar Vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Team Qatar poses with the winning trophy at the end of the Asian Cup final soccer match between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final: Qatar Vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Most Valuable Player Qatar's Akram Afif, left, and Best Goalkeeper Qatar's Meshaal Barsham stand with their awards after their team won the Asian Cup final soccer match between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final: Qatar Vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Qatar players celebrate at full time of the Asian Cup final soccer match between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final: Qatar Vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Qatar players celebrate at full time of the Asian Cup final soccer match between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final: Qatar Vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Qatar's Akram Afif celebrates after scoring his third goal during the Asian Cup final soccer match between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final: Qatar Vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Qatar's Akram Afif celebrates after scoring his third goal during the Asian Cup final soccer match between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final: Qatar Vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Jordan's Salem Al Ajalin, right, and Qatar's Yusuf Abdurisag vie for the ball during the Asian Cup final soccer match between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final: Qatar Vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Jordan's Yazan Alnaimat celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Asian Cup final soccer match between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

