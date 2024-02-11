QAT 3-1 JOR, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final: Qatar Defend Title With Akram Afif Hat-Trick - In Pics

Qatar players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Asian Cup final soccer match between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Qatar won 3-1.
Qatar's Hasan Al Haydos, left, is presented the trophy by Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, after Qatar won the Asian Cup final soccer match between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Team Qatar poses with the winning trophy at the end of the Asian Cup final soccer match between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Most Valuable Player Qatar's Akram Afif, left, and Best Goalkeeper Qatar's Meshaal Barsham stand with their awards after their team won the Asian Cup final soccer match between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Qatar players celebrate at full time of the Asian Cup final soccer match between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Qatar's Akram Afif celebrates after scoring his third goal during the Asian Cup final soccer match between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Jordan's Salem Al Ajalin, right, and Qatar's Yusuf Abdurisag vie for the ball during the Asian Cup final soccer match between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Jordan's Yazan Alnaimat celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Asian Cup final soccer match between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.