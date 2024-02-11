Sports

QAT 3-1 JOR, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final: Qatar Defend Title With Akram Afif Hat-Trick - In Pics

Hosts Qatar successfully defended their AFC Asian Cup crown after beating Jordan 3-1 at Lusail Stadium Saturday. Jordan were playing in their first continental final. Akram Afif, who converted three penalties in the title showdown, also became the tournament’s top scorer with eight goals. Yazan al-Naimat scored the lone goal for Jordan in front of a packed and largely partisan crowd.