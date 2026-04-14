Phoenix Suns Vs Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA 2026: Phoenix Dismantles Thunder To Send Playoff Warning Shot - In Pics

The Phoenix Suns made a loud statement in their regular-season finale, dismantling the Oklahoma City Thunder on their own court. From the opening tip, Phoenix’s high-powered offense overwhelmed the Thunder defense, leading to a 32-point blowout. The Suns showcased their depth and sharpshooting, leaving the Paycom Center crowd silent as they crossed the 130-point mark. While the Thunder have been a resilient story throughout the 2025-26 season, this loss highlights the defensive adjustments they must make before the postseason begins.

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NBA: Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic, right, drives past Phoenix Suns guard Koby Brea during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Jamaree Bouyea (17) pushes past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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NBA Basketball Game: Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams, right, grabs a rebound in front of Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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NBA Basketball Game: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns
Oklahoma City Thunder center Branden Carlson (15) goes after a rebound over Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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NBA Basketball: Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Payton Sandfort, right, shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Koby Brea during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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NBA Basketball: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Jamaree Bouyea, right, pushes past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Payton Sandfort during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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NBA 2025-26: Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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NBA 2025-26: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns forward Rasheer Fleming (20) tries to get to the ball before Oklahoma City Thunder forward Brooks Barnhizer (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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Basketball: Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic (44) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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Basketball: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Brooks Barnhizer dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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