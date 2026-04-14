Phoenix Suns Vs Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA 2026: Phoenix Dismantles Thunder To Send Playoff Warning Shot - In Pics
The Phoenix Suns made a loud statement in their regular-season finale, dismantling the Oklahoma City Thunder on their own court. From the opening tip, Phoenix’s high-powered offense overwhelmed the Thunder defense, leading to a 32-point blowout. The Suns showcased their depth and sharpshooting, leaving the Paycom Center crowd silent as they crossed the 130-point mark. While the Thunder have been a resilient story throughout the 2025-26 season, this loss highlights the defensive adjustments they must make before the postseason begins.
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