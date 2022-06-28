Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Petr Cech Leaves Chelsea As Former Goalkeeper Steps Down From Management Role

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech played for the English Premier League club for 11 seasons before taking up the advisory role in 2019.

Petr Cech Leaves Chelsea As Former Goalkeeper Steps Down From Management Role
Petr Cech’s departure from Chelsea was announced on Monday. Twitter (@FabrizioRomano)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 10:49 am

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech will leave his role as technical and performance adviser at the English Premier League club this week. (More Football News)

Cech’s departure was announced Monday in the latest change under Chelsea’s new ownership, which recently said sporting director Marina Granovskaia is also moving on.

“With the club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside,” said Cech, who spent 11 seasons as a player at Stamford Bridge before taking the advisory role in 2019.

“I am pleased that the club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch.”

Related stories

Antonio Rudiger Joins Real Madrid From Chelsea On Free Transfer

Everton’s Richarlison Charged For Throwing Lit Flare During English Premier League Win Vs Chelsea

Roman Abramovich Completes Sale Of Chelsea Football Club

Todd Boehly, the American businessman who fronted the purchase of the club, said Cech is an “important member of the Chelsea family” and “we wish him the best.”

Boehly, part-owner of Los Angeles Dodgers, is Chelsea’s chairman and interim sporting director.

Tags

Sports Petr Cech Chelsea English Premier League Todd Boehly Los Angeles Dodgers Football Stamford Bridge Marina Granovskaia
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read