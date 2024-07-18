Sports

Paris Olympics: Mayor Anne Hidalgo Takes Dip In Seine River Which Hosts Opening Ceremony, Swimming Events - In Pics

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo fulfilled her promise of taking a dip in the river Seine which is set to host a historic Opening Ceremony for the upcoming Summer Games. Just about a week and a half before the Opening Ceremony, Hidalgo's move signals that the effort from the organisers to clean up the river have bore fruit. Apart from the Opening Ceremony, the open air swimming events also take place in the river. Organizers have invested $1.5 billion to prepare the Seine for the Olympics and to ensure Parisians have a cleaner river after the Games.