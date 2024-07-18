Paris Olympics: Mayor Anne Hidalgo Takes Dip In Seine River Which Hosts Opening Ceremony, Swimming Events - In Pics

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swims in the Seine river in Paris. After months of anticipation, Anne Hidalgo swam in the Seine Rive, fulfilling a promise she made in January nine days before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swims in the Seine river in Paris. After months of anticipation, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the Seine River on Wednesday, fulfilling a promise she made months ago to show the river is clean enough to host open-swimming competitions during the 2024 Olympics — and the opening ceremony on the river nine days away.
