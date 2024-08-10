Sports

Paris Olympics Day 14 In Pics: Breaking Makes Games Debut; China Continue TT Dominance - In Pics

We are inching towards the end of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and day 14 of the sporting spectacle was another day that kept us all hooked. Breaking made its Olympic debut with Japan's B-Girl Ami winning the historic maiden gold medal. China's men's table tennis side won their fifth straight Olympics gold. American Rai Benjamin won the 400m hurdles race. Check out some of the best pictures from Day 14 of the Paris Olympics here.

B-Girl Elmamouny, competes in breaking competition | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin

Morocco's Fatima Zahra El Mamouny, known as B-Girl Elmamouny, competes during the Round Robin Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mens 80kg Taekwondo semifinal: Geonwoo Seo competes with Mehran Barkhordari
Men's 80kg Taekwondo semifinal: Geonwoo Seo competes with Mehran Barkhordari | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Korea's Geonwoo Seo competes with Iran's Mehran Barkhordari in a men's 80kg Taekwondo semifinal match during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Womens kayak double 500-meter finals
Women's kayak double 500-meter finals | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington celebrates winning gold with teammate Alicia Hoskin in the women's kayak double 500-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Shacarri Richardson celebrates after winning the womens 4 x 100-meter relay final
Sha'carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 4 x 100-meter relay final | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Sha'carri Richardson, of the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 4 x 100-meter relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Anna Hall, of the United States, throws in the womens heptathlon javelin
Anna Hall, of the United States, throws in the women's heptathlon javelin | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Anna Hall, of the United States, throws in the women's heptathlon javelin at the Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

The team from Spain performs their hoop exercise in the rhythmic gymnastics
The team from Spain performs their hoop exercise in the rhythmic gymnastics | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

The team from Spain performs their hoop exercise in the rhythmic gymnastics group all-round qualification round at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Marathon swimming mens 10km competition
Marathon swimming men's 10km competition | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Britain's Hector Pardoe competes during the marathon swimming men's 10km competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Abdihamid Nur, of the United States, falls during a heat in the mens 5000-meter round
Abdihamid Nur, of the United States, falls during a heat in the men's 5000-meter round | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Abdihamid Nur, of the United States, falls during a heat in the men's 5000-meter round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Bak Joo-hyo of South Korea reacts during mens 73kg weightlifting event
Bak Joo-hyo of South Korea reacts during men's 73kg weightlifting event | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

Bak Joo-hyo of South Korea reacts as failed to lift during the men's 73kg weightlifting event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Tomokazu Harimoto plays against Felix Lebrun during mens bronze medal team table tennis match
Tomokazu Harimoto plays against Felix Lebrun during men's bronze medal team table tennis match | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto plays against France's Felix Lebrun during the men's bronze medal team table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mens soccer gold medal match between France and Spain
Men's soccer gold medal match between France and Spain | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

France's Jean-Philippe Mateta, left, attempts a bicycle kick next to Spain's Marc Pubill, right, during the men's soccer gold medal match between France and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Toby Roberts of Great Britain competes in sport climbing competition
Toby Roberts of Great Britain competes in sport climbing competition | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Toby Roberts of Great Britain competes in the men's boulder and lead, lead final, during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.

Womens 67kg Taekwondo semifinal match
Women's 67kg Taekwondo semifinal match | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Hungary's Viviana Marton, right, reacts after winning the women's 67kg Taekwondo semifinal match against Belgium's Sarah Chaari during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Womens bronze medal field hockey match between Argentina and Belgium
Women's bronze medal field hockey match between Argentina and Belgium | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Belgium's Justine Rasir, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's second goal during the women's bronze medal field hockey match between Argentina and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

Mens 4x400-meter relay heat
Men's 4x400-meter relay heat | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Athletes from Trinidad and Tabago exchange a baton during the men's 4x400-meter relay heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Onofriichuk Taisiia, of Ukraine, performs in rhythmic gymnastics individuals all-round final
Onofriichuk Taisiia, of Ukraine, performs in rhythmic gymnastics individuals all-round final | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Onofriichuk Taisiia, of Ukraine, performs clubs exercise in the rhythmic gymnastics individuals all-round final at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Womens 3m springboard diving final
Women's 3m springboard diving final | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Italy's Chiara Pellacani competes in the women's 3m springboard diving final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Valentin Bontus, of Austria, screams with joy after winning the gold in mens kite final race
Valentin Bontus, of Austria, screams with joy after winning the gold in men's kite final race | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

Valentin Bontus, of Austria, screams with joy after winning the gold, during a men's kite final race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

Chiara Consonni, left, and Vittoria Guazzini celebrate winning the gold medal in the womens madison event
Chiara Consonni, left, and Vittoria Guazzini celebrate winning the gold medal in the women's madison event | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Italy's Chiara Consonni, left, and Vittoria Guazzini celebrate winning the gold medal in the women's madison event at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mens bronze medal volleyball match between the United States and Italy
Men's bronze medal volleyball match between the United States and Italy | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Left, Matthew Anderson, Maxwell Holt, and Torey Defalco, of the United States, block a ball during the men's bronze medal volleyball match between the United States and Italy at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Amir Hossein Zare, in red, and Taha Akgul compete mens freestyle 125kg semifinal wrestling
Amir Hossein Zare, in red, and Taha Akgul compete men's freestyle 125kg semifinal wrestling | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Iran's Amir Hossein Zare, in red, and Turkey's Taha Akgul compete during their men's freestyle 125kg semifinal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

