Paris Olympics Day 14 In Pics: Breaking Makes Games Debut; China Continue TT Dominance - In Pics

Morocco's Fatima Zahra El Mamouny, known as B-Girl Elmamouny, competes during the Round Robin Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Korea's Geonwoo Seo competes with Iran's Mehran Barkhordari in a men's 80kg Taekwondo semifinal match during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
New Zealand's Lisa Carrington celebrates winning gold with teammate Alicia Hoskin in the women's kayak double 500-meter finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Sha'carri Richardson, of the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 4 x 100-meter relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Anna Hall, of the United States, throws in the women's heptathlon javelin at the Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
The team from Spain performs their hoop exercise in the rhythmic gymnastics group all-round qualification round at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Britain's Hector Pardoe competes during the marathon swimming men's 10km competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Abdihamid Nur, of the United States, falls during a heat in the men's 5000-meter round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Bak Joo-hyo of South Korea reacts as failed to lift during the men's 73kg weightlifting event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto plays against France's Felix Lebrun during the men's bronze medal team table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
France's Jean-Philippe Mateta, left, attempts a bicycle kick next to Spain's Marc Pubill, right, during the men's soccer gold medal match between France and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Toby Roberts of Great Britain competes in the men's boulder and lead, lead final, during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.
Hungary's Viviana Marton, right, reacts after winning the women's 67kg Taekwondo semifinal match against Belgium's Sarah Chaari during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Belgium's Justine Rasir, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's second goal during the women's bronze medal field hockey match between Argentina and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Athletes from Trinidad and Tabago exchange a baton during the men's 4x400-meter relay heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Onofriichuk Taisiia, of Ukraine, performs clubs exercise in the rhythmic gymnastics individuals all-round final at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Italy's Chiara Pellacani competes in the women's 3m springboard diving final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Valentin Bontus, of Austria, screams with joy after winning the gold, during a men's kite final race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Italy's Chiara Consonni, left, and Vittoria Guazzini celebrate winning the gold medal in the women's madison event at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Left, Matthew Anderson, Maxwell Holt, and Torey Defalco, of the United States, block a ball during the men's bronze medal volleyball match between the United States and Italy at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Iran's Amir Hossein Zare, in red, and Turkey's Taha Akgul compete during their men's freestyle 125kg semifinal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.