Paris Olympics Day 14 In Pics: Breaking Makes Games Debut; China Continue TT Dominance - In Pics

We are inching towards the end of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and day 14 of the sporting spectacle was another day that kept us all hooked. Breaking made its Olympic debut with Japan's B-Girl Ami winning the historic maiden gold medal. China's men's table tennis side won their fifth straight Olympics gold. American Rai Benjamin won the 400m hurdles race. Check out some of the best pictures from Day 14 of the Paris Olympics here.