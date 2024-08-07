Sports

Paris Olympics, Day 11 In Pics: Lopez's Fifth Straight Gold; Tentoglou's Title Defence

The 11th day of Paris Olympics saw legendary Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez claim his fifth consecutive gold medal at the Summer Games in the heaviest Greco-Roman weight class. It also witnessed Greece's world champion and reigning Olympic champ Miltiadis Tentoglou successfully defend his long jump title. Here is a picture gallery of highlights on Day 11 of the Olympics, captured by AP photographers at Paris 2024.

Cuba's Mijain Lopez Nunez Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Cuba's Mijain Lopez Nunez removes his shoes as a signal that he is retiring after beating Chile's Yasmani Acosta Fernandez in their men's Greco-Roman 130kg wrestling final match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

1/12
Miltiadis Tentoglou, of Greece
Miltiadis Tentoglou, of Greece Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Miltiadis Tentoglou, of Greece, competes in the men's long jump qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

2/12
Cole Hocker, of the United States
Cole Hocker, of the United States Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Cole Hocker, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 1500-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

3/12
United States vs Germany
United States vs Germany Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

United States' Sophia Smith celebrates the opening goal with teammates during a women's semifinal soccer match between the United States and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Lyon Stadium in Decines, France.

4/12
Paris Olympics Day 11
Paris Olympics Day 11 Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Athletes compete in a women's 1,500-meter heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

5/12
Italys Giovanni Tocci
Italy's Giovanni Tocci Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Italy's Giovanni Tocci competes in the men's 3m springboard diving preliminary at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

6/12
Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands
Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands sails back to the harbour after ILCA 6 dinghy class final race was postponed during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

7/12
Chanice Porter, of Jamaica
Chanice Porter, of Jamaica Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Chanice Porter, of Jamaica, competes during the women's long jump qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

8/12
Arisa Trew of Australia
Arisa Trew of Australia Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Arisa Trew of Australia competes during the women's skateboarding park final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

9/12
Tsuyaka Uchino of Japan
Tsuyaka Uchino of Japan Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Tsuyaka Uchino of Japan adjusts her helmet before competing in the women's team pursuit event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

10/12
Miranda Charlene Coetzee
Miranda Charlene Coetzee Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Miranda Charlene Coetzee, of South Africa, Modesta Juste Morauskaite, of Lithuania, and Gabby Scott, of Puerto Rico, from left, seen through a metal barrier, run in a women's 400 meters repechage heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

11/12
Paris Olympics 2024
Paris Olympics 2024 Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Germany's Xenia Smits is in action during a quarterfinal handball match between France and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

12/12
Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Bassa Mawem of France, right, reacts as he competes against Yaroslav Tkach of Ukraine in the men's speed, qualification elimination heats, during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.

