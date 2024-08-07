Sports

Paris Olympics, Day 11 In Pics: Lopez's Fifth Straight Gold; Tentoglou's Title Defence

The 11th day of Paris Olympics saw legendary Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez claim his fifth consecutive gold medal at the Summer Games in the heaviest Greco-Roman weight class. It also witnessed Greece's world champion and reigning Olympic champ Miltiadis Tentoglou successfully defend his long jump title. Here is a picture gallery of highlights on Day 11 of the Olympics, captured by AP photographers at Paris 2024.