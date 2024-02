Sports

Olympic Qualifiers: Paraguay Stun Brazil, Venezuela Hold Argentina

Olympic champions Brazil suffered a setback in their bid to secure a place at this year’s Paris Olympic Games after their under-23 team slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat by Paraguay on Monday in the final four South American qualifying tournament, Reuters reported. Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and Venezuela are competing in a round robin final qualifying stage for the 2024 Games, with only the top two securing berths in Paris. In a later qualifying game, a last-gasp penalty from substitute Kevin Kelsy snatched a 2-2 draw for Venezuela against Argentina. Javier Mascherano’s side finished the game with nine men after Valentin Barco and Gonzalo Lujan were sent off, while Venezuela’s Bryant Ortega also received a red card.