Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Pakistan Vs England Test Series: Thigh Injury Rules Out Haris Rauf For Remainder Of Series

Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-Test series against England owing to a grade-II strain in his right quad.

Haris Rauf's injury comes as a major blow to Pakistan.
Haris Rauf's injury comes as a major blow to Pakistan. Twitter

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 1:22 pm

Pacer Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-Test series against England owing to a "grade-II strain in his right quad", the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The 29-year-old fast bowler underwent an MRI scan during the first day's play of the Rawalpindi Test after he rolled over the ball while fielding.

"The scans and the subsequent assessment by the PCB medical staff concluded that the fast bowler suffered a grade-II strain," a statement from PCB said.

"Haris will travel to Lahore where he will begin his rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre."

England notched up a sensational 74-run win in the opening Test on Monday. 

The second and third Tests will be played in Multan (9-13 Dec) and Karachi (17-21 Dec respectively). 

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was also ruled out of the series due to a knee injury.

Haris Rauf PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) England National Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team Cricket Test Cricket Sports Injury Babar Azam
