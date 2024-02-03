It's Pakistan vs Bangladesh! Australia, South Africa and India have already qualified for the semi-finals of the ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup, and today, either Pakistan or Bangladesh will take the final spot. Pakistan will have the onus of setting a target in their decisive Super Six, Group 1 match at Willowmoore Park, Benoni Saturday. (More Cricket News)
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Super Six, Toss And Teams - Check Playing XIs
Bangladesh need a big win and a better run rate than their opponents to move to the semifinals. Pakistan, on the other hand, just need a victory to join India in the final fours
Bangladesh captain Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first. With a two-point advantage over Bangladesh, Pakistan sure started the match as favourites. Saad Baig & Co. also had a better net run rate of +1.064 as against Bangladesh's +0.348. So a simple win would be enough for the two-time champions (2004, 2006).
But if Bangladesh win big today, they could join defending champions India as the two semi-finalists from the group. There, the net run rate would come into play.
The winners of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will face Australia in the semi-finals while defending champions and Group 1 winners India have a last-four meeting with hosts South Africa, who finished second in Group 2 behind three-time champions Aussies. India, the most successful team, have a net run rate of +3.460 and it would be almost impossible for Pakistan to usurp it.
The two teams were involved in a five-match Youth ODI series last year in Bangladesh. Pakistan won 4-1. But Bangladesh were victorious in 2022 when they visited Pakistan, winning the three-match series 2-1.
At the toss, Rahman said that there's a bit of moisture in the surface, and that will help their bowlers to do well. Bangladesh are unchanged. Baig, meanwhile , called it a big game and they want to win. Mohammad Zeeshan replaced Amir Hassan in Pakistan XI.
Pakistan U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Playing XIs
Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Azan Awais, Saad Baig ( c & wk), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Asfand, Ali Raza.
Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (wk), Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin, Md Shihab James, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Mahfuzur Rahman (c), Md Rohanat Doullah Borson, Md Iqbal Hasan Emon, Maruf Mridha.