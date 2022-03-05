Pakistan, who have won seven of their last eight Tests including two at home, made a strong start against Australia in the first Test at Rawalpindi. Imam ul Haq's maiden Test century put the hosts in a commanding position and they started Day 2 on Saturday at 245 for one wicket. Australia are touring Pakistan after 1998. Follow live cricket scores and updates of PAK vs AUS first Test. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | INDIA vs SRI LANKA LIVE)

12: 08 PM IST: Imam-Ul-Haq Races To 150

He is capitalizing on the opportunities beautifully here Imam. He had scored his maiden Test century on Day 1 and now he makes the knock look bigger with an unbeaten 150.

PAK 293/1 (110)

12:04 PM IST: Lucky Escape For Imam

On the first ball of the 110th over, Iman got a bottom edge off Nathan Lyon and Alex Carey collected the ball comfortbaly. The Australians even appealed for it but umpire was unmoved. An unsure Pat Cummins decided not to review. And guess what? The ultraedge revealed it was a nick there.

11: 43 AM IST: Australia Keep It Tight

Australian bowlers have kept it really tight in the past 5 overs, giving away just 8 runs. They have bowled well since the morning on Day 2.

PAK 272/1 (105)

11: 27 AM IST: IND, SL Players Pay Homage To Warne, Rodney

Meanwhile, in Mohali too, the India and Sri Lanka players are wearing black armbands in memory of Australian legends Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh. The two former players passed away Friday.

The players of India and Sri Lanka had also observed a minute's silence before the start of Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between the sides.

11: 22 AM IST: Slow Start For Pakistan

Pakistan have scored 19 runs off the first ten overs on the day, but most importantly they haven't lost any wicket. Partnsership between Azhar Ali (78*) and Imam-ul-Haq (137*) is now of 159 runs.

PAK 264/1 (100)

10: 59 AM IST: 10 Off First 5 overs

10 runs came from the first 30 balls bowled today. Pakistan would be happy with the start as long as they don't lose any wicket.

PAK 255/1 (95)

10: 34 AM IST: It's Game Time

The match resumes. Pat Cummins bowls the first over of the day, Imam-ul-Haq faces him.

It's a maiden over.

PAK 245/1 (91)

10: 31 AM IST: Homage To Shane Warne

The players from both the teams observe a minute's silence in memory of great Australian spinner Shane Warne who passed away Friday at 52.

10: 18 AM IST: Important News

It should be noted that the ongoing first Test match between Pakistan and Australia will continue despite a suicide bomb blast at a mosque in Peshawar a day ago. Read Complete Report

10: 07 AM IST: Good Morning

Hello guys. Welcome to the day 2 live blog of the Australia Vs Pakistan first Test.

Will the guests have some respite today or Pakistan pile on their misery? A lot will unravel when the play on Saturday kicks off. We are hardly half an hour away from the start.

Two century stands - first between Imam Ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique and now the unbroken one between Haq and Azhar Ali - have vindicated Babar Azam's decision to bat first on a good batting surface in Rawalpindi.

The left-handed Imam Ul Haq was 132 not out on a typically slow and grassless subcontinent wicket. Veteran Azhar Ali is also looking solid on 64 not out. Pakistan have lot of batting to come and Aussie bowlers could have another long day on Saturday.

Australia might have missed a trick by opting to go with their three frontline fast bowlers, who hardly troubled the batters with both the new and old ball. Australia even used their three part-time spinners — Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Steve Smith — without any reward.

Fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and skipper Pat Cummins hardly troubled Pakistan’s top order in their short spells as they bowled 45 overs between them.