WrestleMania XL 2024 Live Streaming: Time, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The most important evening in the wrestling world has arrived - the WWE WrestleMania XL 2024 is here, showcasing a selection of proven stars with the likes of the Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes, in fierce battles on the nights of April 7 and April 8 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (More Wrestling News)
On the first day, The Rock and Roman Reigns will team up to face the challenge of 'American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins in a tag-team match. In another epic encounter, Gunther will take on Sami Zayn. However, all eyes will be on the 'Social Media Megastar' Logan Paul as he defends his United States Title against the powerful Kevin Owens and 'The Viper'.
The result of the battle between the 'Tribal Chief' Reigns and Rhodes will impact the clash on the second night, where Roman will have the advantage of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Enduring the challenges of the Elimination Chamber has emerged ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch paving the way to the WWE Wrestlemania XL, who will face her arch-rival Rhea Ripley 'The Miami' aiming for the title. Besides, the night will also witness Seth “Freakin” Rollins squaring off against the ‘Scottish Warrior’ Drew McIntyre.
Live Streaming details of the WWE WrestleMania XL 2024:
When is the WrestleMania XL 2024?
The WrestleMania XL 2024 will kick off on April 7, Sunday from 4: AM onwards at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Where to watch WrestleMania XL 2024 on TV?
The WWE WrestleMania XL will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) in India.
Where to watch WrestleMania XL 2024 online?
The WWE WrestleMania XL 2024 will be available to be streamed online on the Sony Liv app.