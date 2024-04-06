WrestleMania XL 2024 Live Streaming: Time, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online

On the first day, The Rock and Roman Reigns will team up to face the challenge of 'American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins in a tag-team match. In another epic encounter, Gunther will take on Sami Zayn. However, all eyes will be on the 'Social Media Megastar' Logan Paul as he defends his United States Title against the powerful Kevin Owens and 'The Viper'.