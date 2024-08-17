Other Sports

Women's Tour de France 2024: Home Rider Cedrine Kerbaol Makes History With Solo Stage Win

Cedrine Kerbaol lifted her arms above her head and made a heart sign with her hands as she crossed the line at the end of the sixth stage, a hilly 159.2-kilometer (99-mile) route from Remiremont to Morteau

cedrine-kerbaol-cycling-tour-de-france-women-ap-photo
Cedrine Kerbaol of France forms a heart as she celebrates winning the sixth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Remiremont and finish in Morteau, France, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
info_icon

Cedrine Kerbaol soloed to the biggest victory of her career on Friday as she became the first home rider to win a stage in the three-year history of the women's Tour de France. (More Sports News)

Kerbaol lifted her arms above her head and made a heart sign with her hands as she crossed the line at the end of the sixth stage, a hilly 159.2-kilometer (99-mile) route from Remiremont to Morteau.

The 23-year-old Frenchwoman attacked from the bunch at the top of the final climb, with 14.5 kilometers (nine miles) remaining, and used her descending prowess to pull away and finish 21 seconds ahead Marianne Vos and Liane Lippert.

The victory also lifted Kerbaol into second spot in the general classification, 16 seconds behind Kasia Niewiadoma heading into the final two stages in the high mountains. American Kristen Faulkner was third, 19 seconds behind Niewiadoma.

Polish cyclist Niewiadoma moved into the overall lead on Thursday after yellow-jersey wearer and defending champion Demi Vollering crashed in the final stages of the fifth stage and lost more than a minute to her rivals.

Cycling Tour De France Women - Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
Tour De France Femme Stage 4: Puck Pieterse Wins Tough Stage - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Saturday's penultimate stage is almost entirely devoid of flat sections and has five classified climbs on the 166.4-kilometer (103.4-mile) route from Champagnole, including the second-category ascent to the summit finish at Le Grand-Bornand.

The race finishes Sunday at the top of the punishing climb of the Alpe d'Huez's famous 21 hairpin bends.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player For CSK In IPL 2025? BCCI Might Bring Back Old Rule: Report
  2. Samoa vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 2
  3. Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 1
  4. Sri Lankan Cricketer Niroshan Dickwella Faces Suspension For Anti-Doping Breach
  5. Netherlands Vs Canada Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: When, Where To Watch NED Vs CAN Match 22
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming Durand Cup 2024: Preview, Head To Head Record, When And Where To Watch - Complete Details
  2. Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola Rules Out Rodri For Team's Premier League Opener
  3. Premier League: Joao Cancelo Could Still Have Man City Future, Says Pep Guardiola
  4. Premier League - Gallagher Working To 'find Solution' With Chelsea Amid Transfer Limbo: Maresca
  5. Jobe Bellingham Signs New Sunderland Contract Amid Premier League Interest
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  2. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  3. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F13 By Storm
  4. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Polls: Farooq Abdullah To Lead National Conference
  2. Protests Over Bangladeshi Hindu Attacks Turn Violent In Maharashtra; Clashes, Stone Pelting Reported
  3. 'Wasn't The Night Shampa's Too': Bengal Police Condemns Attack On Constable During RG Kar Hospital Vandalism
  4. Cabinet Clears Airport Projects Worth Rs 2,962-Crore In Two States
  5. Parliament Security Breach: Man Scales Wall, Jumps Inside Premises, Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. 'Aattam': A Play Within A Play In A Movie
  2. 54th Kerala State Film Awards: 'Aadujeevitham' Bags 9 Awards; Prithviraj, Urvashi, Beena Chandran Win Top Honours
  3. 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'
  4. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  5. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful
US News
  1. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  2. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  3. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
  4. How To Sign Up For Wizz Air’s Unlimited Flights Offer ‘All You Can Fly’?
  5. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
World News
  1. ‘I'll Go To Gaza’: Palestinian President Abbas Calls On Muslim Leaders To Join Him
  2. Irish Police Investigate Potential Terrorism Motive In Attack On Army Chaplain
  3. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  4. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
Latest Stories
  1. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. Kolkata Rape Case: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry